Davao’s biggest sports moments of 2025

DAVAO athletes made 2025 a year of breakthroughs, resilience, and history-making wins — from Southeast Asian Games standouts to rising youth champions who carried the region’s spirit onto national and international stages. Their stories reflected hard work, community support, and long-nurtured dreams finally realized.

Dabawenyos shine at the 33rd SEA Games

Davao’s former city standouts helped power the Philippines’ sixth-place campaign at the SEA Games in Thailand, where the country finished with 50 golds, 72 silvers, and 154 bronzes.

Multi-martial arts athlete Chino Sy Tancontian delivered two breakthrough judo golds, in the men’s -100kg division and mixed team, in his SEA Games debut in the sport.

“I had been praying for this for several months,” he said, dedicating the wins to the Lord, the Philippines, and his family.

Baseball rookie James Vincent Nisnisan, 20, of Baguio District, helped the national team clinch its third straight baseball crown with a 5-3 finals win over Thailand.

“I still can’t believe I’m able to hold a medal like this,” he said. “It used to be just a dream.”

U.S.-based footballer Mary Louise “Mallie” Ramirez, granddaughter of former Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman William “Butch” Ramirez, also struck gold as part of the Philippine women’s football team that stunned Vietnam in a historic championship upset. "Salamat sa tanan sa way undang na suporta ug pangga nako. Dakong garbo nako nga moduwa para sa bandera! akong medalya para sa Pamilya ug Pilipinas (Thank you to everyone for your constant support and love. It is a great honor for me to compete for our flag. This medal is for my family and for the Philippines)," Mallie wrote on her Instagram.

Former RMC runner Arlan Arbois Jr. added a marathon silver, while fellow Dabawenyos contributed podium finishes: Two-time Olympic medalist Nesthy Petecio (women’s boxing, one bronze), Marc Alexander Lim – two bronzes (jiu-jitsu), Sonny Wagdos – bronze (5,000m), Ceseil Domenios – bronze (petanque doubles), Shaira Hope Rivera – bronze (women’s team tennis), and Mary Grace “Shang” Berte – bronze (women’s indoor handball)