Davao’s Blue Warrior club keeps national title

THE Blue Warrior Club of Davao City recently clinched the overall championship in the 51st National Moo Kwan Soo Bahk Do Gup Classing Championship Tournament held at Matina Town Square (MTS).

Blue Warrior harvested a total of 30 gold medals and two silvers to defend the Grandmaster's Cup trophy over the Black Cat Headquarters of Panabo City, which was a distant second with nine golds, five silvers, and two bronzes.

The Kangaroo Club of Mati City finished third with three golds, three silvers, and one bronze, followed by Davao City teams Hedojar (2-7-0) and Valiant Lords (2-6-0) in fourth and fifth, respectively.

Trailing behind were JMDK (2-2-1), GMADI (2-0-1), Dugong Bughaw (1-2-0), White Eagle (1-0-0), and Black Panther (0-1-0).

Blue Warrior head instructor Angela Grandeza told SunStar Davao said their preparations began at the start of the year.

"It was quite a bumpy ride due to the transition of competitors from the pandemic era. The participants made some adjustments in their training since academic face-to-face classes have already resumed this school year," she said.

These adjustments, however, did not deter her wards from improving themselves to retain the overall title.

Grandeza added, "Above all and most importantly they have learned the aspect of perseverance and hard work towards their goals, the spirit of camaraderie, and remain steadfast in all challenges encountered along the way."

The Blue Warrior team consisted of players ranging from six years old to 45. MLSA