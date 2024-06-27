Davao’s ex-Mutyas form non-profit advocacy group

FORMER Mutya ng Dabaw titleholders took their oath for the Past Mutya ng Dabaw Association at the Davao City Vice Mayor's Office at Sangguniang Panlungsod, Davao City, on Tuesday morning, June 25, 2024.

Jeannette Saavedra-Hyderman, Pag-asa ng Dabaw 1983 and Darling of the Press 1983, said that the Past Mutya ng Dabaw Association is a nonprofit, civic, cultural, and charitable organization that aims to continue the advocacies of former Mutya ng Dabaw titleholders.

Hyderman added that there are currently more than 40 former Mutyas who are committed members of the association. Their first meeting took place on April 5, 2024, at the World Palace Hotel, where the core group of the association was formed.

Hyderman (Mutya ng Dabaw 1983 finalist), Attorney Gladys Razonable Gascon (Mutya ng Dabaw finalist), Leysa Alorro Enerio (Mutya ng Dabaw 1983 finalist), Malu Braganza (Mutya ng Dabaw 1982 finalist), and Maria Luwalhati Malata Yap (Mutya ng Dabaw 1994) comprise the core group.

The association's inception was driven by a commitment to continue its advocacies beyond the Mutyas’ one-year reign.

In an interview with SunStar Davao, Hyderman highlighted that many former Mutyas have since become professionals with improved resources, enabling them to contribute positively to Davao City.

"I was thinking we already have around 300 Mutya ng Dabaw winners worldwide, and this time, we have better resources and professionals – lawyers, doctors, businesswomen, and politicians. So we hope we can bring in a better life for Dabawenyos. This is like a payback," she said.

The Past Mutya ng Dabaw Association plans to support multiple advocacies.

Hyderman said that with their diverse talents and abilities, they will not limit themselves to one particular cause.

"Each of us former Mutyas has our advocacies, but we will work on them as a group. For example, my focus is on literacy, and we also have medical missions and legal aid services, which are pro bono," she added.

The organization has recently partnered with the Davao City Tourism Office and plans to collaborate actively on future projects aligning with their goals and advocacies. Zoelah Kristine Alkuino, AdDU Intern