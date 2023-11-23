Davao’s floriculture advocates for growing income with ornamental plants

The Floriculture Industry of Davao Incorporated (Fidi) is actively advocating income generation programs centered around ornamental plants.

Evelyn Laviña, co-chair of the Mindanao Floriculture Congress (MFC) and Fidi founder, said during the Habi at Kape media forum on Wednesday, November 22, held at Ayala Malls Abreeza, that the organization aims to highlight the economic potential of floriculture beyond its aesthetic appeal.

“It’s both marketing and for the health and wellness using our ornamental plants not just aesthetically but also for our income generation,” Laviña said.

She said the MFC aims to reconnect people, particularly the younger generation, with nature by showcasing the financial opportunities within floriculture.

The initiative serves as a preliminary event for the larger congress scheduled for November 2024, themed "Reconnect with Nature, Embrace Floriculture."

The MCF will feature plant exhibits, sales, a plant competition, and skills training programs.

The skills training programs will be tailored for students but are open to the public, offering insights into the practical aspects of floriculture. The topics covered will include fundamental aspects of floriculture.

Open to the public, the plant competition invites participation from growers of special plants. Winners in the first, second, and third categories will be rewarded with prizes.

Laviña underscored the significance of showcasing unique plant varieties during the Kadayawan season, expressing the intent to replicate this during November.

In addition to elevating the local market to meet international standards, she sees this as an opportunity to gauge the floriculture landscape in Mindanao.

Notably, Tagum City is set to host its Floriculture Festival from November 24 to December 3, 2023.

Addressing the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, Laviña acknowledged the surge in interest in plants, colloquially termed 'plantito' and 'plantita.' She noted a temporary spike in prices even for readily available, inexpensive plants, but emphasized that such cases have significantly decreased over time.

Although special plants can still command a price, he said that online selling of such plants could fetch a price ranging from P10,000 to P25,000. She added that there are plants that are considered ‘cheap’ that are sold at P500.

Meanwhile, the floriculture industry in Davao Region has evolved into a bigger community since officials from neighboring localities are sending their stakeholders to benchmark the region’s floriculture, from individual growers selling plants and landscaping and promoting the plants. Laviña said that during the Kadayawan season, three local government units (LGU) went to Davao City to benchmark the floriculture industry.

Laviña added that there is a sporadic case of exporting flowers internationally in the Philippines but only a few are gaining attention.

She said that if the country could develop floriculture in terms of tissue and propagation, it would be possible for the Philippines to export ornamental plants. She even finds it ironic how some of the plants available in the Philippines are imported here. RGP