Davao’s Gawilan to defend 3 Asian Para Games golds

FILIPINO Paralympian swimmer Ernie Gawilan is determined to defend his three gold medals at the upcoming 4th Asian Para Games, scheduled to kick off on October 22 in Hangzhou, China.

The 32-year-old Gawilan, who launched his swimming career in Davao City and continues to represent the city in national competitions, stated, "Ma-depensahan nako akong 400m free ug ang duha pa ka event, Ma'am (I will defend my 400-meter freestyle gold and the two other events)."

In the 3rd Asian Para Games held in Jakarta, Indonesia, Gawilan secured three golds in the 400m freestyle, 200m individual medley (IM), and 100m backstroke events. He also brought home two silvers in the 100m and 50m freestyle events.

In a Facebook interview with SunStar Davao, he said he would start competing on October 22, 2023.

Gawilan expressed confidence in his preparations, saying, "Pwede na ni, Ma'am, dili man pod kulang among training kay normal naman, kalo-oy sa Ginoo (We've had sufficient training now that things have returned to normal, thanks to God)."

While COVID-19 restrictions in the past had hindered athletes' training, the lifting of protocols has enabled national athletes like Gawilan to resume intensive preparations for international competitions.

However, like any other athlete, Gawilan faced challenges in his preparations for the Asian Para Games.

"Permi magka-sipon, ubo, usahay kalintura, sakit ang lawas. Usahay sa sobra ka daghan sa training, mag tight ang mga muscles, pero na survive ra pod (I often experienced colds, coughs, sometimes fever, and body pains. Sometimes, with too much training, my muscles tighten, but I managed to overcome it)," he added.

Gawilan joined the flight of the second batch of the country’s Hangzhou Para Games delegates on Tuesday, October 17.

Gawilan was also among the most decorated athletes in the 12th Asean Para Games held in Cambodia. He captured two golds, two silvers, and one bronze, receiving a total of P960,000 in cash incentives from the national government for his achievements in Cambodia. MLSA