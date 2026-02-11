Davao’s Maa Flyover 90% complete

THE Maa–Magtuod Flyover is now 90 percent complete, the Department of Public Works and Highways–Davao Region (DPWH-Davao) reported.

Construction continues on the approaches, asphalt paving, and installation of safety features, including lane markings, railings, and solar-powered street lights to protect motorists.

“Dako kini og matabang sa pagsulbad sa problema sa trapiko sa siyudad, hilabi na na maagian na sab ang bag-o lamang nag-abre na Bucana Bridge ug Roxas exit sa Davao City Coastal Road niadtong nilabay na Disyembre (It will greatly help address the city’s traffic problems—especially with the recent opening of the Bucana Bridge and the Roxas exit of the Davao City Coastal Road last December),” DPWH said in a Facebook post on Feb. 10.

The flyover project gained momentum after Davao Light and Power Company confirmed in December 2025 that it had relocated all utility poles along the site. The relocation followed concerns raised by the 21st Davao City Council in August 2025 over delays that had slowed construction.

The Maa Flyover, a key infrastructure initiative in Davao City, aims to reduce congestion at the busy Maa Diversion Road–Magtuod junction.

The elevated roadway will allow vehicles to bypass ground-level intersections, improving traffic flow for both commuters and cargo transport.

The project also includes widened roads, approach ramps, drainage systems, and other safety measures designed to boost travel efficiency and ensure motorists’ safety. RGP