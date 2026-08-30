Davao’s Next: A harvest of ideas and opportunities

BEYOND the fruits and flowers, Davao is cultivating more today — businesses, ideas and opportunities.
On a weekend in Davao City, a marketplace can look a little different.
There are no aisles of a supermarket or rows of permanent storefronts. Instead, there are pop-up booths, racks of clothes, handmade pieces, food, art and products from small homegrown brands all gathered in one space.
Some visitors come looking for something specific. Others come simply to browse.
Families bring their children. Friends meet up. Young people discover new local brands. Business owners introduce themselves to customers, sometimes for the first time.
And somewhere between the shopping, conversations and weekend plans, something bigger is taking shape.
Across Davao City, flea markets are becoming more than places to buy and sell. They are becoming spaces where local businesses find an audience, communities find each other and the city’s entrepreneurial spirit becomes visible.
In a city known for its agricultural abundance, it is another kind of harvest taking root.
Where small businesses find room to grow
For many small business owners, building a brand does not begin with a storefront.
It can begin from home, through social media, among friends and family, or with a small collection of products that has yet to find its market.
Flea markets provide another step.
They give Davao entrepreneurs an opportunity to take their products outside the digital space and directly into the hands of consumers. A booth can become a testing ground, a place to learn what customers like, hear feedback, meet fellow entrepreneurs and build relationships that can eventually help a business grow.
For micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), these opportunities matter.
Not every business has the resources to immediately establish a permanent physical location. But a temporary space at a local market can provide visibility without requiring the same scale of investment.
It also allows customers to see the people behind the products and that personal connection is something online shopping cannot always replicate.
A customer can ask a seller about a product, hear the story behind a handmade item, discover how a brand started or simply have a conversation. For entrepreneurs, every interaction becomes an opportunity to turn a first-time visitor into a returning customer.
And sometimes, a small table is where a bigger business begins.
For a city like Davao, where local enterprises are woven into the everyday life of its communities, these small beginnings matter.
From homegrown food brands to clothing labels, handmade products, creative businesses and young entrepreneurs finding their footing, every small enterprise adds another layer to the city’s growing economy.
The flea market experience
The growing appeal of flea markets, however, cannot be explained by commerce alone.
Part of their charm lies in the experience.
For Dabawenyos, going to a flea market can be a weekend activity in itself. It can mean meeting friends, spending time with family, looking for something unexpected or discovering a new place to eat.
There is a sense of curiosity that comes with walking through a market where every booth can offer something different.
You might arrive without a shopping list and leave with a new favorite local brand.
Or you might leave without buying anything at all — but with new food recommendations, new places to visit, new people to follow online or simply a good afternoon spent with people you care about.
That is what makes these markets particularly interesting.
The purchase is only part of the experience.
The rest is interaction.
And in an increasingly digital world, that physical connection has its own value.
It is also distinctly Dabawenyo.
Davao City has long been a place where people gather — in public markets, neighborhood food spots, cafés, community events and weekend destinations. From the busy streets of downtown to the growing commercial and lifestyle spaces across the city, Dabawenyos have always found ways to turn ordinary places into spaces for connection.
Flea markets add another layer to that culture of gathering.
They give people another reason to step out, meet others and discover what their fellow Dabawenyos are creating.
Supporting local and strengthening community
The growth of flea markets also reflects a growing interest in supporting local.
Every purchase from a small business can mean something different from a transaction with a large commercial establishment.
It can help an entrepreneur continue producing.
It can help a homegrown brand gain another customer.
It can encourage a young business owner to keep going.
And when many of these businesses are gathered in one place, their individual efforts begin to form something larger — a community of local entrepreneurs supporting not only their own businesses but also the broader ecosystem around them.
Event organizers, venues, suppliers, food sellers and other service providers become part of that ecosystem.
Customers, too, play a role.
Their decision to visit, discover and spend locally helps keep that cycle moving.
In this way, a flea market may last only for a day or a weekend, but the relationships and opportunities created there can continue long after the booths have been packed away.
It is a small-scale example of how local spending can create a ripple effect within a city.
People behind the space
The growth of this movement is also being supported by organizers who create the spaces where these businesses can meet their market.
One example is the Clásico Team, which has been organizing flea markets and events in Davao since 2024.
When the team began, Davao’s flea-market scene was still relatively small. Since then, it has watched the community grow alongside its events, with merchants returning from one market to the next and some businesses developing from small startups into more established brands.
At the heart of Clásico Team’s work is a simple goal: to create spaces where local businesses can start, test the market, promote their products, earn and grow their brands.
For the team, the market is not meant to be simply a place where sellers put up a booth and wait for customers.
It is meant to be a community.
“We hope to help build a Davao where local businesses are seen, supported, and given more opportunities to grow,” the Clásico Team said.
Through its events, the team hopes Dabawenyos become more aware of the number of creative and promising MSMEs in the city — and become excited about discovering new products, food, art, and other local finds.
The goal extends beyond encouraging people to buy local.
It is also about creating an environment where entrepreneurs can experiment.
A first-time seller can test an idea.
A small brand can meet its first customers.
A business owner can exchange ideas with another entrepreneur.
And an aspiring entrepreneur can look around and realize that starting small is still starting.
For Clásico Team, the growth of the flea-market community has become a reminder of why these spaces matter.
Many merchants have returned event after event, allowing organizers to witness their businesses develop over time.
That makes Clásico Team one example of a larger movement taking place in Davao — one in which organizers, entrepreneurs and consumers are collectively creating more spaces for local commerce to thrive.
The story, ultimately, is not about one market or one organizer.
It is about what happens when a city makes room for its people to create.
A new kind of city experience
There is another possibility in these markets, too: tourism.
Davao City’s appeal to visitors has long been tied to its natural attractions, food, culture and diverse communities — from the waters of the Davao Gulf and the nearby shores of Samal Island to the foothills of Mount Apo, its food destinations and the many experiences found throughout the city.
But a city’s identity can also be experienced through the people who live and create in it.
A flea market offers visitors a glimpse into that side of Davao.
Here, they can encounter local products, meet entrepreneurs, taste food, discover creative work and see what Dabawenyos are making for themselves.
It is a more intimate kind of city experience.
Instead of simply looking at what Davao has to offer, visitors get to meet the people who are actively contributing to what the city is becoming.
For a growing destination like Davao, that matters.
Tourism is not only about landmarks and attractions. It can also be about discovering the local character of a place — the products people make, the food they create, the ideas they build and the communities they form.
Flea markets can become one of those entry points.
A visitor may come for an event and leave having discovered a Davao-based brand.
A tourist may find a locally made product to take home.
A newcomer may discover a neighborhood, food spot or creative community they would not have encountered otherwise.
In that sense, the flea market becomes more than a marketplace.
It becomes a window into the city.
Perhaps that is what makes the rise of flea markets worth paying attention to.
They may appear temporary — a collection of tents and tables that come together for a weekend and disappear afterward.
But what happens inside them is anything but temporary.
A young entrepreneur gets her first customer.
A small brand discovers a new market.
Friends find a new weekend tradition.
A visitor discovers something uniquely Dabawenyo.
Two business owners meet and exchange ideas.
A customer chooses to support local.
Small moments, repeated across markets throughout the city, begin to create momentum.
And that momentum is part of what building the next Davao can look like.
The future of the city will not only be built in towering developments, major business districts, or large-scale investments.
It will also be built in smaller spaces — by entrepreneurs willing to take a chance, organizers willing to create opportunities and consumers willing to support them.
Because the next Davao is not simply about how the city grows outward.
It is also about how its people grow with it.
It is about creating opportunities for homegrown ideas, making room for young entrepreneurs, strengthening local businesses, and building communities that allow people to participate in the city’s progress.
This is where the rise of flea markets becomes more than a trend.
It reflects a Davao that is increasingly creating its own spaces for opportunity.
A Davao where a business can begin with a booth.
Where an idea can be tested in front of a crowd.
Where a local brand can find its first community.
Where supporting local can become more than a slogan — but part of the way a city grows.
And as Davao continues to evolve, these small spaces can play a role in shaping the larger picture.
So perhaps the city’s growth should not only be measured by new buildings, businesses or developments.
Look closer, and another kind of growth is already here.
It is in the small businesses finding their footing.
In the ideas becoming products.
In the entrepreneurs turning passion into livelihood.
In the communities forming around local brands.
In the visitors discovering a more personal side of the city.
And in the Dabawenyos choosing, one market at a time, to build something of their own.
The booths may be temporary.
The markets may come and go.
But the possibilities they create can last much longer.
Because Davao’s next chapter is not waiting somewhere in the distance.
It is already being built today — by the people who call this city home. GCG