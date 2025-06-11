Davao's Pagayon joins UP Maroons after Palarong Pambansa gold

YEARS of early mornings, grueling training, quiet heartbreaks, and hard-earned victories have finally paid off for 2025 Palarong Pambansa secondary girls 1,500-meter gold medalist Mary Jane Pagayon. Now, the Dabawenya athlete is ready to chase new dreams—this time as part of the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman athletics varsity team.

"Ka-decide na po ko Ma'am sa UP (Ma'am, I've already decided on UP)," Pagayon told SunStar Davao in a recent Messenger interview. "Galihok pa ko ug mga requirements po (I'm still working on the requirements)."

Pagayon, the daughter of a PUJ driver, couldn’t hide her excitement. Not only is she getting the chance to compete at a higher level, but she’s also able to pursue a college degree without the financial burden.

Her golden finish at the Ilocos Norte Palaro was the culmination of years of dedication, a dream she had long chased and finally achieved in her last appearance at the national games. Now, with UP opening its doors to her, she’s stepping into a new season filled with hope, purpose, and the same relentless spirit that brought her this far.

"Dili ko katuo Ma'am nga nag gold ko (I couldn’t believe it, Ma’am, that I won gold)," the 17-year-old champion said. "Nakahilak ko sa kalipay kay nagbunga ra gyud ang mga kahago, init-ulan na training, inubanan na pud sa guidance sa coaches ug sa akong parents ug sa mga tao nga nagpabiling nisalig nako (I cried tears of joy because all the hard work finally paid off—the training under the sun and rain, along with the guidance of my coaches, the support of my parents, and everyone who never stopped believing in me)."

She gave all the glory to God, calling the victory an answered prayer. "Grabe gyud ang Ginoo, Ma'am. Gipangandoy lang nako dati, karon gihatag na gyud ni Lord (It’s an answered prayer, Ma’am. God is truly amazing. This was just a dream before, and now the Lord has finally granted it)."

Pagayon, who completed senior high school at Human and Environmental College, capped off her final Palaro stint on a high note, also bagging two silver medals in the 800-meter run and relay events.

Looking back on her journey, Pagayon said she wouldn’t have reached this milestone without the many mentors who guided her every step of the way.

She began by thanking Coach Irish Marquez and Coach Toto Lacanaria, who played key roles in her recent training. In elementary school, she was molded by the dedication of Jennifer Sarmiento, Annabelle Bariquit, Rona Beth Edar, and Marites Maglente.

Her high school years were just as formative, under the care of Rosemarie Reponte, Ian De Guzman, Ma’am MJ, Ma’am Dinah, and Ma’am Ana Mae. In senior high, she trained under coaches Mamerto Aventurado, Danelia Macatulad, Faojia Muhammad, and Diana Mae Memoracion.

For the 2025 Palarong Pambansa, coaches from Davao del Norte, Suzette Villarino and Beverly Villarino, stood by her side. She also expressed appreciation for her Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) coaches, Mykel Abayata and Alma Maasin, for helping shape her performance at the regional level.