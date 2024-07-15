Davao's Paolo Miguel Lim Labanon saves the best for last in Cebu Palaro

Paolo Miguel Lim Labanon of Davao City capped off his final Palarong Pambansa appearance in spectacular fashion, smashing a nine-year-old record in the secondary boys' 800-meter freestyle. He clinched his fourth gold medal in the 2024 Palaro edition at the Cebu City Sports Center late Sunday afternoon, July 14.

Labanon, a 17-year-old incoming 12th grader at Mapua Malayan Colleges Mindanao (MMCM), clocked an impressive eight minutes and 49.97 seconds (8:49.97), breaking the 8:50.34 record set in 2015 by National Capital Region's (NCR's) Sacho Ilustre.

The Dabawenyo swimming sensation outperformed Anton Paulo Dominick Della of Ilocos Region and Aishl Cid Evangelista of NCR who settled for the silver and bronze medals, respectively. Della finished in 8:51.87 while Evangelista timed at 9:10.57.