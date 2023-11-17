Davao’s Pasko Fiesta opens on November 28

THE highly anticipated month-long celebration of Pasko Fiesta sa Davao 2023 is set to commence officially on November 28.

The inauguration will take place at Rizal Park, known as "Dan-Ag Davao" and "Pag-abli sa Pasko."

Jennifer Romero, officer-in-charge of the Davao City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO), announced the details during a press conference on Thursday, November 16.

This year's theme, "Kainit sa Gugma, Kasinag sa Kasadya" or "Warmth of Love, and Radiance of Joy," symbolizes the love shared by Dabawenyos during the season and the joyful spirit of Christmas, represented by the graceful fusion of white and red colors.

Romero mentioned ongoing preparations, with Christmas decorations being installed along City Hall and various parts of the city.

"We are hoping that on or before the opening day, ang atoang decoration in front of the City Hall will be done," she said.

A prominent feature of this year's celebration will be a 30-foot Christmas tree in front of City Hall.

Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte and other top city officials are expected to attend the Pasko Fiesta opening.

The festivities will include two main events.

On December 22, the Banda Dasig will precede the Parada sa Pasko, a Christmas float competition open to individuals and companies aiming to interpret the Christmas spirit through their floats. The concept is similar to the Pamulak sa Kadayawan held every August.

The second event, Paghinugyaw-Sugat sa Bagong Tuig, is a New Year's Eve countdown party along Roxas Avenue on December 31.

According to Romero, this marks the return of the city's New Year's Eve celebration after the last one in 2019, known as the Torotot Festival. The event will continue to feature a torotot-design contest. RGL