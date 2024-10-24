Davao's premier seaside escape

DAVAO'S strategic location is one of the key reasons the real estate industry continues to thrive despite the competitive landscape.

As demand in this sector grows, impacting every corner of the city, careful consideration must be given to the architectural design and engineering of projects.

Amidst the robust investment opportunities in the Davao region, homegrown developer Damosa Land Inc. recently announced the opening of their 13-hectare, low-density, world-class marina development—Bridgeport Park Condominium—located in Barangay Caliclic, Island Garden City of Samal.