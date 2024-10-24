Davao's premier seaside escape

DAVAO'S strategic location is one of the key reasons the real estate industry continues to thrive despite the competitive landscape.
As demand in this sector grows, impacting every corner of the city, careful consideration must be given to the architectural design and engineering of projects.
Amidst the robust investment opportunities in the Davao region, homegrown developer Damosa Land Inc. recently announced the opening of their 13-hectare, low-density, world-class marina development—Bridgeport Park Condominium—located in Barangay Caliclic, Island Garden City of Samal.
Damosa LandInspired by the architectural traditions of the East Coast Hamptons in the United States, this mixed-use complex features a marina waterfront and upper residential areas offering breathtaking views. The development, elevated 60 meters above sea level, not only provides stunning vistas of Davao Gulf and the majestic Mt. Apo but also lets residents experience a true 'harmony with nature.'
The high-end condominium spans three hectares dedicated to road networks, parks, green spaces, and other recreational areas. It boasts four buildings with 274 units.
Thanks to its marina, the property is easily accessible by sea and offers exclusive access to residents.
With this luxurious home investment, Damosa Land’s president, Ricardo "Cary" Floirendo Lagdameo, is giving back to the community through this ‘Premier Seaside Development Project,’ poised to make a lasting impact on Mindanao’s burgeoning economy. impact in Mindanao’s tiger economy. DEF