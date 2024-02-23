Davao’s resilient rising artist

Art serves as a vast realm of expression, inviting diverse interpretations from individuals with varying perspectives. Amid this diversity, a universal truth persists — the complete narrative behind each art piece often eludes us.
A compelling illustration of this phenomenon emerges from the narrative of a young artist hailing from Davao City.
Meet Shahanie S. Panonce, a 19-year-old artist known as "Hanie," who captured viral attention by showcasing her artworks on the streets of Roxas Avenue in Davao City.
Hanie's creative journey finds inspiration in the renowned artist Vincent Van Gogh, celebrated for his vibrant colors, bold brushwork, and contoured forms.
She discovered Van Gogh during her most challenging days, delving into his paintings as a source of solace and hope.
"My art style is deeply influenced by expressionism and impressionism, which are connected to my past trauma. I express my emotions through these artistic movements,” Panonce said.
Her art style draws heavily from her mood and past traumas, serving as conduits for her creativity. Like many artists, she grapples with setbacks, facing underestimation from those who doubt her potential for success in the art world.
She persists in her artistic endeavors, painting vibrant and meaningful artwork as a testament to her resilience.
"When I paint, the predominant mood within me is sadness. Painting serves as a barrier against my tears; I utilize my paintbrush as a means of self-expression without shedding tears," she said.
Reflecting on her experiences fuels her artistic inspiration, and when faced with creative blocks, she allows them to pass. Interactions with friends and visits to art facilities serve as catalysts for her creativity.
Engaging in relaxation techniques and creating a conducive, noise-free environment allows her body to take over and perform the task of painting.
“Just be yourself and follow your emotions, painting doesn't focus on the beauty, it focuses on the meaning and story inside the painting,” she added.
She commenced her artistic journey by sketching on paper and selling her creations online for ₱40-₱100. Gradually, she expanded to Roxas Avenue, where her distinctive style garnered unexpected recognition and appreciation.
Despite her youth, Hanie has faced and conquered numerous challenges, gaining a profound perspective on the world reflected in her paintings.
Confident in her abilities, she eagerly anticipates learning and growing from her experiences as she continues her artistic journey.
For more insights into her art, visit her Facebook page.