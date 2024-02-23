Davao’s resilient rising artist

Art serves as a vast realm of expression, inviting diverse interpretations from individuals with varying perspectives. Amid this diversity, a universal truth persists — the complete narrative behind each art piece often eludes us.

A compelling illustration of this phenomenon emerges from the narrative of a young artist hailing from Davao City.

Meet Shahanie S. Panonce, a 19-year-old artist known as "Hanie," who captured viral attention by showcasing her artworks on the streets of Roxas Avenue in Davao City.