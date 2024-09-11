Davao’s Sydney Sy Tancontian earns bronze in World Beach Sambo debut

Davao City's Sydney Sy Tancontian earned a bronze medal for the Philippines in the women's +72 kg division at the recently concluded 2024 World Beach SAMBO Championships in Casablanca, Morocco.

Her teammate, Jeniva Consigna, also secured a bronze in the women's 72kg category.

The 24-year-old Tancontian prevailed in her quarterfinal match against Sylla Ramatoulaye of Guinea but was defeated by Katsiaryna Kaliuzhnaya in the semifinals, 0-1.