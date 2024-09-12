Davao’s tech-biz incubators welcome startups

ANYONE interested can join the technology-business incubators in the Davao Region, even though these incubators are based in schools and universities.

Mary Rose Ofianga, Mindanao lead of the Wadhwani Foundation, shared at the Habi at Kape event on September 11, 2024, at Ayala Malls Abreeza that these incubators are placed in academic institutions to commercialize research. She noted that many incubators are professionals focused on enhancing campus innovation systems to turn student projects into commercial ventures.

“But even if the technology-business incubators are in school they also welcome professional startups,” she said.

She said that business incubation involves nurturing ventures and supporting innovative entrepreneurs. Through the Innovative Startup Act (Republic Act No. 11337), they organize events like the Mindanao Incubators Summit to foster an ecosystem that supports future entrepreneurs.

Incubators in the city include the University of the Philippines-Mindanao Technology Business Incubator, University of Mindanao UMasenso Hub, University of the Immaculate Conception Marian TBI, University of Southeastern Philippines Agilab, Ateneo de Davao University ADDVentures, Philippine Women’s College of Davao CHI+, and Davao del Norte State College BUGSAli TBI. These are supported by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) through the Higher Education Institution Readiness for Innovation and Technopreneurship (Heirit).

In Mindanao, 100 graduates have emerged from the 21 incubators in the region, though only one percent have successfully continued their business ventures.

Ofianga highlighted that the startup ecosystem in Mindanao is thriving, with collaboration from the government, private sector, and academic institutions improving the economic environment.

The Mindanao Incubators Summit, set for September 27, 2024, at Seda Hotel, is the third edition and part of Davao Startup Week 2024. “The Mindanao Incubators Summit is a platform and a space for our Mindanao Incubators to share practices to help our startup ventures in Mindanao,” she said.

The summit will offer support services, including physical space, capital, coaching, common services, and networking opportunities. RGP