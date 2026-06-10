DavCon fire damage still being determined

AUTHORITIES have yet to determine the extent of damage caused by a massive fire that engulfed the Davao Convention and Trade Center (DavCon), one of Davao City's largest event venues with a seating capacity of more than 2,000 people, as emergency responders grappled with the aftermath of a powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Southern Mindanao on Monday, June 8, 2026.

As of June 9, the Bureau of Fire Protection-Davao Region (BFP-Davao) said assessment efforts remain ongoing following the blaze that razed portions of the landmark facility along F. Torres Street.

The incident occurred hours after a strong earthquake shook several parts of Mindanao, which claimed at least 37 lives across the affected areas based on initial reports from the Office of the Civil Defense (OCD).

The fire escalated to a third-alarm status, prompting the deployment of numerous firefighting units and volunteers who worked for several hours to contain the flames.

The fire agency declared the fire "under control" at 11:17 a.m., while firefighters remained at the scene to extinguish remaining hotspots before authorities later declared the incident fully “fire out”.

Fire Senior Inspector Frances Marie S. Sendrijas, chief of the Public Information Unit of the Davao City Fire District, said responding teams successfully prevented the flames from spreading to nearby commercial establishments, averting what could have been a larger urban fire emergency.

The Davao Convention and Trade Center has long served as a major venue for conventions, trade fairs, exhibitions, and large-scale gatherings in the city. Its strategic location and capacity have made it a key events facility in Davao City.

Investigators from the BFP's arson unit have begun examining the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

Authorities are looking into whether the blaze may have been triggered by electrical faults or power surges associated with the earthquake, although officials have not ruled out other possible causes.

The incident posed a significant challenge for responders, who were simultaneously addressing earthquake-related concerns across the city.

Firefighters and rescue personnel had to implement earthquake safety protocols while conducting suppression operations on the rapidly spreading blaze.

The fire came amid widespread disruptions caused by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake centered off the coast near Maasim, Sarangani. The tremor triggered evacuations, power interruptions, and emergency response operations across several provinces in Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), Davao City experienced Intensity 5 shaking, prompting local authorities to suspend classes on what was supposed to be the opening day of the school year.