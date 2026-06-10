DavCon vows to rebuild, honor ‘memory’ of past building

THE Davao Convention and Trade Center on F. Torres Street, Davao City, one of the oldest and largest event venues in Mindanao, has vowed to continue serving the community and rebuild after a fire destroyed its longtime home following the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Southern Mindanao on June 8, 2026.

In a statement addressed to its clients, partners, and the Davao community, DavCon, as it is more commonly called, acknowledged the loss of the building that had housed decades of celebrations and gatherings but stressed that its mission remains intact.

"The fire that followed the earthquake took the building we have called home for three decades," the statement read, adding that the weddings, graduations, reunions, and milestones celebrated within its walls remain cherished memories that no disaster can erase.

Despite the damage, management emphasized that the safety of its people remains its greatest relief.

"We are deeply, profoundly grateful that our team is safe. That is the only thing that truly matters."

For more than 30 years, the DavCon has been a landmark venue for conferences, exhibitions, corporate functions, and social events in Davao City and the wider Mindanao region.

Commitment beyond the building

The management underscored that its commitment to the community extends beyond the physical structure lost in the blaze.

"That promise does not end with a building."

It also reaffirmed plans to move forward despite the setback.

"We will continue. We will rebuild."

The convention center said it remains dedicated to providing a venue where communities can gather and celebrate life's important moments, adding that it intends to honor the legacy built over three decades when it eventually reopens.

"And when we open our doors again, we will honor every memory this place has ever held."

Tribute to responders

DavCon also expressed gratitude to the Bureau of Fire Protection, Davao Central 911, volunteer fire brigades, and medical responders who responded to the incident.

Management credited emergency personnel for helping prevent a potentially worse situation during the height of the emergency and thanked them for their dedication and service to the community.

The statement likewise extended support to individuals and businesses affected by the earthquake and subsequent fire incidents across the city, noting the resilience that Davao and Mindanao have repeatedly demonstrated in times of crisis.

"Davao and Mindanao have always been resilient, and we will rise from this together, as we always have."

Investigation ongoing

The fire broke out at the convention center hours after the magnitude 7.8 earthquake rocked parts of Mindanao on June 8. Earlier reports noted that authorities were looking into whether the incident was connected to damage caused by the strong tremor.

While the loss marks the end of an era for one of the region's most recognizable event venues, management remains optimistic about the future.

"The next chapter is just beginning."

As of June 10, the Bureau of Fire Protection-Davao Region (BFP-Davao) has yet to determine the official cause of the fire, with investigators continuing to examine whether the blaze was linked to the powerful earthquake that struck Southern Mindanao. DEF