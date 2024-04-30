DavNor acting guv clarifies issue on terminating JO workers

ACTING Davao del Norte Governor De Carlo "Oyo" Uy explained the issue of allegedly firing Job Order (JO) workers employed in the Provincial Local Government Unit (PLGU).

During a press conference earlier this week, the newly installed acting governor clarified that the employment of JO, Honorarium, and Contract of Service workers will be concluded in April 2024.

He said that the removal of JO workers during every change of administration is a recurring occurrence.

“In every change of administration, manggawas gyud ning istoryaha nga matanggal na pud ang JO. I will be very clear: 60 days lang ang gihatag nga preventive suspension (ni Gov. Edwin Jubahib). In the meantime, I am the acting governor. Tanan nga naa diha, ako lang giagi og due process. Same with sa kining mga JO, gibuhat lang pud gyud nako, proseso lang pud,” he said.

(In every change of administration, this issue about removing JO workers always comes out. I will be very clear: the preventive suspension (of Gov. Edwin Jubahib) will only last up to 60 days. In the meantime, I am the acting governor. All that included as my job went through due process. Same with the JO; I did it through a process).

Uy also said that the workers are given the opportunity to reapply if they wish to work in provincial offices again. Jaya Apugan, DNSC Intern