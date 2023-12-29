DavNor, DavOr ink MOA with RDC-Davao on energy fund projects

THE provincial government of Davao del Norte and Davao Oriental recently signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the Regional Development Council (RDC) XI on the implementation of projects with funding support provided under Energy Regulation (ER) 1-94 of the Department of Energy (DOE).

Signed during the RDC XI 4th Quarter Full Council Meeting, the MOA cites the duties and responsibilities of the parties involved in implementing the projects with ER 1-94 funding support drawn from the Aboitiz Power Company.

Principal signatories were Davao Oriental Governor Niño Sotero Uy, Davao del Norte Provincial Governor Edwin Jubahib represented by Provincial Administrator Josie Jean Rabanoz, and NEDA XI regional director and RDC XI Vice Chairperson Ma. Lourdes Lim.

ER 1-94 is a regulation devised by DOE to extend “direct benefits to the community and people affected as well as equitable preferential benefit to the region that the hosts the energy resource and/or energy-generating facility.”

Based on the presentation made during the signing rites, Davao Region is given an ER 1-94 share benefit of P0.01/kilowatt-hour (kwh) of the total electricity sales, comprising Electrification Fund (EF), Development and Livelihood Fund (DLF), and Reforestation, Watershed Management, Health and/or Environment Enhancement Fund (RWMHEEF)

Under the MOA, the RDC XI will issue a Notice of Fund Allocation to the local government units (LGUs), require the LGUs to submit the Annual Work Program (AWP) and the Bank Certificate of the authorized government depository bank; provide the Aboitiz Power Company a copy of the MOA, and act as observer in the project bidding process.

Other than the AWP and the bank certificate, the beneficiary LGUs are also required to submit the liquidation reports and supporting documents, prepare the documentation and make themselves available during the RDC validation process, and ensure project completion within 90 days from the date of the project implementation.

Aside from Davao del Norte and Davao Oriental, the province of Davao de Oro had already availed of and granted the ER 1-94 funds.

In his message, RDC XI acting chairperson Arturo Milan cited the MOA signing as “the embodiment of our shared commitment to provide additional source of funding in the implementation of priority development projects and providing livelihood opportunities to our constituents.”

He called on all parties involved to “keep in mind the responsibilities that come with this agreement.”

“It is our duty to ensure the effective implementation of the provisions outlined in the MOA. By upholding our respective commitments, we can implement these projects with ease for the benefit of the intended beneficiaries,” he said.

On the other hand, Lim said the additional source of funding generated through the DOE ER 1-94 for rural electrification, environmental protection and providing livelihood opportunities “will be of great contribution to the intended beneficiaries.”

“In the spirit of unity and mutual understanding, we are forging partnerships that will pave the way for accelerating socio-economic development of our communities in a sustainable and inclusive way, thereby uplifting the quality of life for our people,” she said.

Aboitiz Power Company representative lawyer Alona Suzell Ruyeras-Borromeo said helping host communities through ER 1-94 forms part of the mission of the Abotiz Company to efficiently provide power services for Davao and Mindanao.

“This is the heart of our promise in Aboitiz Power to continue advancing business and communities,” she said. PR