DavNor guv: Not all calamity-affected individuals in Tagum will receive DSWD cash aid

DAVAO del Norte Vice Governor De Carlo “Oyo” Uy revealed that not all individuals affected by the recent flooding in Tagum City will be able to receive financial assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) unless the provincial government would set aside its political differences.

Uy said in a press conference on Monday, March 4, that based on the report from the Tagum City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO), around 43,000 individuals were affected by the separate flooding incidents in the city caused by the shear line and the trough of the low-pressure area (LPA) early this year.

However, in the submitted data to DSWD, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) only declared around 20,000 residents were affected.

Uy said only those names included in the PDRRMO data will receive the Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) program worth P9,960.

"Di nato ni dapat ikahakog or unsa ba na di nato i-report tanan kay mao man ni ang kamatuoran. Mao man ni ang affected families. Ngano dili man ni ninyo i-report? (We should not let our selfishness reign over that we would not report all of the affected individuals because this is the truth. These are the affected families, why would we not report them?)" Uy said in a press conference posted on dxRD’s Facebook page.

The vice governor appealed to the PDRRMO to acknowledge the data from CDRRMO.

"I'm hoping na i-cater ninyo. Hangyo lang gyud ko sa [PDRRMO] nato kung kinsa man ang nagsugo –(I am appealing to PDRRMO or whoever instructed you) - let us set aside politics," he said.

Tagum City Mayor Rey Uy, meanwhile, in a press conference on Wednesday, March 6, belied DSWD’s claims that it has set a deadline for the listing of the names affected by the flooding, which he said was being reasoned by the provincial government.