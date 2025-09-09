DavNor guv optimistic visit to Russia to translate into economic opportunities

DAVAO del Norte Governor Edwin “Kuya Gob” Jubahib traveled to Moscow, Russia on Sunday, September 7, 2025, at the invitation of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. The governor is optimistic that his visit will lead to trade agreements and attract major investments into the province.

“Hopefully kini nga visit mo-convert into additional economic opportunity… Kung naa na ta ani, dili na kinahanglan pa mo-abroad (ang atong katawhan) para manarbaho… dako kaayo ni nga tabang para sa atong ekonomiya sa Davao del Norte,” he said.

(Hopefully, this visit will turn into additional economic opportunities… If we succeed, our people will no longer need to go abroad to find work… this will be a huge help to the economy of Davao del Norte)

Jubahib expressed confidence that successful negotiations with Russia could lead to finalized deals for economic development, particularly in the province’s agricultural sector.

This visit comes after Russian officials expressed interest in investing capital to build food processing plants in Davao del Norte.

Jubahib said the province welcomes the opportunity, noting that if the plans materialize, vegetables, livestock, and high-value crops would no longer go to waste due to limited post-harvest processing.

He also revealed plans to push for a trade agreement that would allow Cavendish bananas from Davao del Norte to enter the Russian market.

Despite the prospects of foreign investment, the governor emphasized that local producers will not be left behind, promising to help them connect with both small-scale and large-scale Russian investors.

Previous investment interests

In 2023, an 18-member Chinese business delegation expressed interest in investing in five localities within Davao del Norte’s 2nd District — Panabo City, Island Garden City of Samal, Carmen, Braulio E. Dujali, and Sto. Tomas.

The investors, who came from various sectors, such as manufacturing, agriculture, real estate, and tourism, were presented with potential development projects by local officials.

Chinese investors showed particular interest in establishing industrial zones and cultivating high-demand crops, like durian and aromatic coconut, which are in demand in China. The initiative was expected to generate over P10 billion in investments and create thousands of jobs.

The Municipality of Braulio E. Dujali also pitched its available idle public lands for warehouse and tourism-related developments, aiming to attract foreign partners to fund land development.

Agricultural and economic potential

Davao del Norte remains one of the leading provinces in banana production, organic farming, and agri-industrial growth in the region. The province currently hosts multinational agribusiness companies and local property developers, both of which continue to explore its economic potential.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the province has a land area of 3,422.61 square kilometers or 1,321.48 square miles.

It has eight municipalities, three cities, and 223 barangays. Based on the 2020 census, Davao del Norte has a population of 1,125,057. RGP with reports from PNA