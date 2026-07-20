DavNor leaders share vision for dev’t, legacy for next generation

TAGUM CITY, Davao del Norte — Four years after Davao del Norte earned its insurgency-free status, the anniversary on July 3, 2026, served as a reminder that peace requires a shared commitment to preserve it and, consequently, create opportunities.

In separate speeches during the commemoration rites at the Davao del Norte Sports and Tourism Gym, Davao del Norte Governor Edwin I. Jubahib and Vice Governor Clarice A. Jubahib expressed the same conviction.

They both conveyed the same message tone, that peace does not rest solely on the efforts of the government and the security forces. It is a common responsibility of every Dabaonon to contribute to its preservation.

Gov. Jubahib described the province’s insurgency-free status as the result of years of cooperation among government agencies, local government units, security forces, and the people of Davao del Norte. He pointed out that every sector played a role in maintaining the peace that the province now enjoys.

“Peace becomes stronger when every citizen chooses cooperation over conflict, unity over division, and responsibility over indifference,” Gov. Jubahib said in his speech.

For the governor, peace lays the foundation for progress. He said communities cannot achieve lasting development, a stronger economy, or a brighter future for children without a peaceful and secure environment.

He also reminded the public that peace depends on the continued support of communities. He called on everyone to continue protecting what Davao del Norte has achieved through unity and mutual respect.

On a similar tone, Vice Gov. Jubahib described the anniversary as more than a recognition of past success. She said the declaration of an insurgency-free province marked the start of a continuing obligation to uphold peace in every community.

“Ang laban para sa kapayapaan ay hindi natatapos sa isang deklarasyon. Ito ay isang panata na kailangan nating tuparin araw-araw (The fight for peace does not end with a declaration. It is a commitment that we must fulfill every day),” she said in her opening message during the 4th Insurgency-free Anniversary of Davao del Norte.

She called on every sector to remain committed to peace, from government agencies and local officials to barangays and ordinary citizens. She also cited programs for former rebels that give opportunities to live peaceful lives, reflecting the government’s commitment to compassion and inclusion.

Vice Gov. Jubahib also pointed to the responsibility that the present generation carries for those who will come after.

Both top officials of the provincial government have pitched a consistent message on the need to sustain the city’s insurgency-free status and to continue preserving peace as a foundation of development and as a legacy for the next generation. PIA DAVAO