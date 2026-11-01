DavNor posts lowest gasoline price; DavSur logs cheapest diesel

PUMP prices of petroleum products across the Davao Region continued to vary by province and city, with diesel averaging P94.59 per liter and regular gasoline at P83.02 per liter during the monitoring period from October 27 to November 2, 2026, based on the Department of Energy-Mindanao Field Office (DOE-MFO).

The DOE-MFO's weekly price monitoring reported that premium gasoline in the region averaged P84.02 per liter, while diesel plus averaged P99.54 per liter. Kerosene, meanwhile, recorded an average of P116.10 per liter.

Among the five provinces, Davao Occidental posted the highest average prices for premium gasoline, regular gasoline and diesel at P86.01, P85.45 and P99.72 per liter, respectively.

Davao del Norte, meanwhile, recorded the lowest average prices for premium gasoline at P83.54 and regular gasoline at P82.55 per liter. Davao del Sur had the lowest average diesel-plus price at P99.28 per liter, while Davao del Norte registered the lowest kerosene average at P114.38.

Davao Oriental recorded average prices of P83.67 for premium gasoline, P83.12 for regular gasoline, P95.07 for diesel, P101.23 for diesel plus and P124.20 for kerosene.

In Davao de Oro, premium gasoline averaged P85.05 per liter, regular gasoline P84.25 and diesel P94.19. No average prices for diesel plus and kerosene were listed for the province.

The monitoring also reported differences among the six major cities covered by the DOE-MFO.

In Davao City, premium gasoline averaged P84.60 per liter, regular gasoline P83.32, diesel P94.75, diesel plus P99.02 and kerosene P115.87.

Digos City recorded averages of P82.69 for premium gasoline, P81.63 for regular gasoline, P94.19 for diesel and P100.20 for diesel plus.

Meanwhile, Panabo City posted the lowest average regular gasoline price among the six monitored cities at P80.70 per liter. Its premium gasoline averaged P81.35, diesel P93.48 and diesel plus P97.50.

Tagum City recorded average prices of P84.81 for premium gasoline, P83.47 for regular gasoline, P93.87 for diesel and P101.23 for diesel plus.

The latest figures also reported that Davao Occidental's average gasoline and diesel prices were lower than those recorded during the October 20 to 26 monitoring period. The province previously posted averages of P93.95 for premium gasoline, P93.20 for regular gasoline and P101.80 for diesel.

The DOE-MFO's weekly monitoring provides motorists, transport operators and other consumers with a reference for prevailing petroleum prices across Mindanao. Actual pump prices may vary depending on the fuel station and its location.