DavNor rep calls for JJWA amendment to balance accountability, public protection

DAVAO del Norte First District Rep. De Carlo Uy renewed his call on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, for a serious review and amendment of the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act (JJWA) to strike a balance between rehabilitating minors, ensuring accountability for serious crimes, and protecting the public and victims.

In an interview, Uy raised the concern amid rising incidents of school violence involving minors nationwide, including Monday’s shooting at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City that killed three students and injured 20 others.

"These incidents – including the case of Sophia Marie Coquilla in Tagum City, who was a victim of a brutal crime involving minors – highlight the need for stronger and more effective policies to protect the public and the youth," he said.

Uy reiterated the importance of House Bill No. 5307, which he filed in October 2025, seeking to strengthen JJWA implementation, increase accountability for minors involved in serious crimes, and clarify the responsibilities of parents and guardians.

He also urged closer coordination among the Department of Education (DepEd), police, local government units, parents, and school administrators to bolster school security, mental health support, and youth protection programs.

"The real solution requires justice, accountability, and collective action to ensure the safety and welfare of the youth," Uy added. PNA