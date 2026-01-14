DavNor Rep. Uy visits Talaingod remote school, unveils projects

TAGUM CITY, DAVAO DEL NORTE — After years of limited facilities, KM 31 Integrated School, an isolated public school in Barangay Dagohoy, Talaingod, Davao del Norte, is set to receive additional classrooms following confirmation from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

The development was announced during a site visit by Congressman De Carlo L. Uy, First District Representative of Davao del Norte, on his birthday on January 12.

The visit formed part of the lawmaker’s on-the-ground inspection of far-flung schools in Talaingod, where learners and teachers continue to face challenges brought by difficult terrain, limited classrooms, and long travel distances.

DPWH confirmed that the proposed construction will prioritize durable, disaster-resilient designs suited for mountainous areas, with implementation targeted once final documentation is completed.

Uy emphasized that education infrastructure remains a priority for the district, particularly in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDAs), where adequate learning spaces are crucial to keeping children in school.

The Local Government Unit of Talaingod, represented by Mayor Jonnie A. Libayao, school officials, and community tribal leaders, welcomed the announcement, noting that old and makeshift classrooms have long affected teaching and learning conditions.

The planned expansion is expected to accommodate more learners, improve safety, and create a more conducive learning environment for students in the upland barangays.

The school visit capped a birthday spent not on private celebrations but in public service, underscoring the congressman’s commitment to bringing national government programs closer to remote communities.

Coordination between the congressional office, DPWH, the Department of Education, and the local government of Talaingod will continue to ensure the timely rollout of the projects.

Apart from the classroom buildings, Uy also revealed other upcoming construction of infrastructure projects in the Municipality of Talaingod, such as road concreting, multipurpose buildings, and water systems.

Once completed, the additional classrooms are expected to benefit hundreds of learners in Barangay Dagohoy and neighboring areas, marking a significant step toward inclusive and equitable education in northern Davao del Norte. PR

B