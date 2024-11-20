DavNor teachers equipped on interactive learning

THE Department of Education-Davao del Norte (DepEd-Davnor), through its Learning Resource Management Section (LRMS), hosted a four-day workshop on the Revision and Finalization of Interactive Self-Learning Modules on November 7.
Led by Education Supervisor Edgar Manaran, with the backing of Neil Edward Diaz, project development officer, and librarian Charline Udani, the event was deemed successful after initial development, quality assurance, and field testing.
The event, which ran from Nov. 7 to 10, was aimed to incorporate valuable feedback from teachers who participated in the field testing phase. The teachers' feedback was instrumental in refining the modules to ensure their effectiveness in augmenting student learning.
"This workshop is DepEd-Davao del Norte's noble attempt to provide high-quality learning resources for our teachers and students," Manaran said.
After gathering the teachers' feedback, the modules were finalized and produced in H5P and HTML formats to make these readily accessible for uploading to the DepEd Matatag Portal. The portal is a central repository for educational resources, providing teachers and students easy access to a wide range of learning materials.
Regional LRMS Manager Analiza Almazan also supported the event as she delivered her message on the second day of the workshop. Almazan highlighted the significant role of interactive learning modules in providing engaging and accessible educational resources for students.
Additionally, Chief Supervisor Eduard Amoguis emphasized the importance of the initiative in enhancing the quality of education in Davao del Norte. Janice D. Montalvo ,EdD, Don Manuel H. Gutierrez Sr. Elementary School, Matina District, Division of Davao City