DavNor teachers equipped on interactive learning

THE Department of Education-Davao del Norte (DepEd-Davnor), through its Learning Resource Management Section (LRMS), hosted a four-day workshop on the Revision and Finalization of Interactive Self-Learning Modules on November 7.

Led by Education Supervisor Edgar Manaran, with the backing of Neil Edward Diaz, project development officer, and librarian Charline Udani, the event was deemed successful after initial development, quality assurance, and field testing.

The event, which ran from Nov. 7 to 10, was aimed to incorporate valuable feedback from teachers who participated in the field testing phase. The teachers' feedback was instrumental in refining the modules to ensure their effectiveness in augmenting student learning.

"This workshop is DepEd-Davao del Norte's noble attempt to provide high-quality learning resources for our teachers and students," Manaran said.