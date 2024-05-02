DavNor tourism dips; new Senate probe on power outages pressed

A GOVERNMENT agency has noted that the usual strong inflow of tourists in Davao del Norte still needs to be seen deep into the summer season.

This developed as a new Senate inquiry is being pushed as power outages continue to hound the region under the franchise of the Northern Davao Electric Cooperative (Nordeco). The senators said that brownouts have badly affected tourism.

Last April 23, 2024, the Maritime Industry Authority in Davao Region (Marina-Davao) told a GMA News interview that there has been an uncharacteristic decline in tourist arrivals in the Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos), once a favorite destination of summer travelers.

Marina-Davao Regional Director Felisa Orongan said that island-hopping operators have been lamenting the weak business this summer.

Davao del Norte Governor Edwin Jubahib and Igacos Mayor Al David Uy, among other leaders, have long warned of a tourism decline if the power outages pestering Davao’s growth areas could not be solved soon.

Over at the Senate, two Dabawenyo senators and their party mate in Partido ng Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP) recently filed Senate Resolution 981 calling for a legislative inquiry on the power problem of Igacos and other parts of Davao Region.

Senate Resolution 981, filed by Sen. Christopher Go and Sen. Ronald dela Rosa of Davao together with Sen. Francis Tolentino of Tagaytay, is seeking a congressional review of Nordeco’s performance.

The Resolution asked the Senate Committee on Energy “to assess the capability of Northern Davao Electric Cooperative to provide stable and dependable power supply to Igacos and come up with long-term solutions to prevent future power disruptions amid complaints of frequent power outages which have adversely affected residents and the island’s bustling tourism industry.”

