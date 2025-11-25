DavNor warns public vs SMS, FB scam using guv’s name

THE Provincial Government of Davao del Norte has warned the public about circulating messages and Facebook posts claiming to be from Governor Edwin Jubahib, asking for personal information to avail of assistance.

With this, the local government immediately released an advisory to the public to report any accounts claiming to be Jubahib and not to believe the claims made in these messages.

“Mamahimong i-report dayon kining mga fake account aron dili na kini makapangilad pa (Please report the fake accounts so they can no longer deceive people),” One DavNor wrote in their Facebook page on Monday, November 24, 2025.

A text message and Facebook posts have been circulating, claiming that Governor Jubahib is informing recipients that they have won and will receive cash assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The scammer asks for the recipient’s name, age, complete address, and mobile number in order to reach them through a phone call.

“Congratulations ikaw ay maswerte napili namin para makatangap ng DSWD and cash assistance (Congratulations, you are lucky. You were chosen to receive DSWD cash assistance),” the text message said.

The Davao del Norte local government unit also clarified that the text message is a scam. They advised the public to follow only the official Facebook page of Governor Jubahib for legitimate updates.

Carl Singson, a netizen who commented on the post, said the public should remain vigilant at all times, as there are numerous individuals attempting to deceive others.

Similarly, Rubi Lyn Ramada Rubia said people should be especially cautious with this type of scheme. She noted that scams tend to increase during the holiday season.

“Maraming mga masasamang loob na mga makakapal ang apog. Mag ingat tayo kadavnor (There are a lot of evil people who are thick faced. Let us always be careful fellow Davao del Norte residents),” she commented.

Another commenter advised that people should exercise caution even if an account appears to bear Governor Jubahib’s picture, emphasizing that it is out of character for the governor to directly contact residents and request their personal information. RGP

