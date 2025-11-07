DavNor youth leaders advance mental health programs, projects

TAGUM CITY, Davao del Norte — The Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) leaders in Davao del Norte have identified mental health problems as the most pressing concern among the youth.

They raised this concern and jointly called for stronger mental health advocacy starting in schools and in communities, during the latest episode of Sayron Ta! Pakigsayod: Serbisyo Alang sa Katawhang Pilipino radio program.

In this episode on “Empowering the Provincial Junior Officials,” Davao del Norte SK Provincial Federation president and Board Member (BM) Helen Mae I. Discaya mounted a “strong campaign for mental health awareness as our advocacy.”

As she led the Provincial Junior Officials (PJO) during her guesting, she cited her presence as a leadership support to the respective programs and projects of SK in all local government units of the province.

“(Common) sa youth ang depression. Pila na ka years nga problem (How many years that this has been a problem) though the government and other organizations are doing something about this,” Discaya said.

“We are having a strong campaign about that kay mga batan-on ang pinaka-prone sa depression, labi na karon nga generation (because the youth are very prone to depression, especially in this generation),” she said.

She looked forward to making a significant contribution to building “a much better community” through the programs and projects of SK, among which would be on mental health.

Meanwhile, Junior Senior Board Member Almaira Sheene Kahal shared her advice for youth leaders to serve as models of optimism and for the youth to take a foothold on their inner strength.

“We will serve as models for the youth. We should not let our problems and challenges in life discourage us, but turn them as stepping stones… If we fell, we should stand back stronger and better so we can be successful in life,” Kahal said, addressing her fellow youth leaders.

Junior Vice-Governor Rudyard P. Pague Jr., for his part, said he will maximize his ability to tell stories by making use of social media to widen the advocacy on mental health among youth.

“Depression is really a problem among youth,” he said. “I am active on social media.. I want to use the platform to spread awareness. I want to help her (BM Discaya) build that foundation, starting first at spreading the information that this is a very big problem,” he added.

Junior Governor Sophia R. Begonia said she wanted the advocacy on mental health among youth to take roots in schools, and bring it towards the local government units, and link such with the SKs in LGUs towards the Provincial SK.

“…para mas ma-strengthen and ma-empower ang atong youth. Digital is also a powerful tool, to spread awareness (on mental health),” she said.

Other Provincial Junior Officials who joined in the Pakigsayod also pushed for the advocacy on mental health and pointed out the need for SK leaders to “lead with kindness” and to understand the concerns of the youth.

They also noted the importance of maximizing the “Teen Tambayan” facilities of the Provincial Government and the LGUs not only to pour out emotional and mental concerns, but to also meet and to enjoy the company of other youths. PIA DAVAO