DavNor’s IP women charity beneficiaries

Zafra, belonging to the Sama tribe, highlighted the significance of the support received, stating that it not only aids in their financial struggles but also fosters empowerment among IP women.

Under her leadership, approximately 1,750 IP women from Igacos will benefit from the proceeds, alongside IP women from other parts of the province.

“Ma-empower mi og naa na mi sa legislative ug sa decision-making and important pud kay ang gender and equality pud. Makatabang pud mi sa pamilya, usa mi nga model ug dako kaayo mi ug role sa community ug dili lang pud sa community sa environment (The event not only aids in our financial struggles but also empowers us to become active participants in legislative and decision-making processes, promoting gender equality and contributing to our families and communities),” she said.

The proceeds will be directed towards livelihood programs aimed at creating opportunities for IP women, including the production of tribal attire, beads-based accessories, and rugs, enabling them to generate income.

Atty. Geroncio R. Aguio, regional director of the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples-Davao Region (NCIP-Davao), said the annual event aims to celebrate the contributions of IP women in the community.

“Importante ang role sa women sa wealth management sama sa panimalay importante ang women sa wealth management sa ancestral domains (It's crucial for women to play a role in wealth management, just as it's vital for women's involvement in household finances. This importance extends to managing wealth within our ancestral domains),” he said.

Aguio encouraged the women to utilize the funds for development programs that would benefit their communities and ancestral domains.

The event, attended by various IP tribes including Ata, Ata-Manobo, Bagobo-Klata, Bagobo-Tagabawa, Blaan, Kagan or Kalagan, Dibabawon, Mandaya, Mangguangan, Manobo, Mansaka, Magtigsalug, Obu-Manuvu, Sama, and Tagakaulo, also featured performances by the Apo Sandawa Performing Ensemble, composed of NCIP-Davao scholars.

In addition to honoring women, attendees enjoyed musical performances by the Apo Sandawa Performing Ensemble, comprised of scholars supported by the NCIP-Davao. Traditional food the Lumad calls Nilolot, which is a dish cooked inside a bamboo stem skillfully prepared by IP women, along with other indigenous delicacies, delighted event-goers. RGP