DavOcc continues to implement ALMs, F2F classes suspension

ALTERNATIVE learning modalities (ALMs) will remain in place in several parts of Davao Occidental, while face-to-face classes will stay suspended in the province's hardest-hit municipalities as authorities continue to respond to the effects of the magnitude 7.8 earthquake and the thousands of aftershocks that have followed.

The Provincial Government of Davao Occidental has ordered all public and private schools to continue implementing precautionary measures after persistent seismic activity prompted authorities to extend safety protocols across the province.

In Memorandum Order No. 76, Series of 2026, signed by Governor Franklin P. Bautista on July 5, the provincial government directed school administrators to adopt learning arrangements based on the recommendation of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) and in accordance with Department of Education (DepEd) Order No. 014, Series of 2026.

The memorandum cited the continuing aftershocks in the province as the basis for maintaining flexible learning measures while prioritizing the safety of students, teachers, and school personnel.

For municipalities classified under the HINAY (Ease In) level, the provincial government ordered the continuation of alternative learning. The memorandum specifically states, "Schools in the Municipalities of Malita, Santa Maria, and Don Marcelino, under the HINAY (Ease In) level, shall continue implementing Alternative Learning Modalities (ALMs) as determined by their respective School Heads." The directive gives school heads the discretion to determine the most appropriate learning delivery modality depending on the conditions in their respective communities.

Meanwhile, schools in the municipalities of Jose Abad Santos and Sarangani, which remain under the HINTO (Stop) level, will continue suspending all academic learning activities until further notice as authorities assess the safety of school facilities and monitor ongoing seismic activity.

Instead of holding regular classes, schools in these municipalities have been instructed to prioritize the welfare of learners and personnel through wellness check-ins, Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Services (MHPSS), and Psychological First Aid (PFA).

The order also authorizes school heads to require teachers and non-teaching personnel to physically report only when necessary for essential school operations and in compliance with existing safety protocols.

Before face-to-face classes resume, schools have likewise been directed to conduct Psychological First Aid (PFA)sessions and stress debriefing activities for teachers and school personnel before extending similar interventions to students to help address the emotional and psychological effects of the disaster.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC), through its Emergency Operations Center (EOC), has also been tasked to continuously monitor the situation and recommend additional measures should conditions warrant.

The extension of alternative learning arrangements comes as aftershocks continue to be recorded nearly a month after the powerful earthquake struck southern Mindanao.

According to the Department of Science and Technology–Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (DOST-Phivolcs), a total of 11,870 aftershocks were recorded offshore Sarangani from June 8 the magnitude 7.8 earthquake. Of these, 3,211 have been plotted by the agency's monitoring network, while 116 were felt by residents, with magnitudes ranging from 1.2 to 6.4.

DOST-Phivolcs Science Research Assistant Edward Louise Orquillas said the agency continues to closely monitor the seismic activity and urged the public to remain vigilant, stay informed through official advisories, and strictly follow the guidance of local disaster management authorities.

Aside from the persistent aftershocks, provincial disaster officials continue to address earthquake-induced hazards across Davao Occidental. The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said it is still monitoring six landslide-damming incidents in the municipality of Jose Abad Santos after successfully clearing the river blockage along the Nuing River in Barangay San Isidro on June 24 through a joint operation involving the provincial government, the 545th Engineer Combat Battalion, the 73rd Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army, and Davao Central 911. Authorities said intermittent rains continue to hamper assessment and response operations in other affected areas where impounded water and debris remain under close observation.

As of July 5, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that the June 8 magnitude 7.8 earthquake has claimed 92 lives, including 71 fatalities in Soccsksargen and 21 in the Davao Region, underscoring the devastating impact of one of the country's strongest earthquakes in recent years. Government agencies continue rehabilitation and recovery efforts while urging residents to remain alert as aftershocks persist across southern Mindanao. DEF