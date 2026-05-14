DavOcc, Digos police units top PRO-Davao April rankings

THE Davao Occidental Police Provincial Office and the Digos City Component City Police Station emerged as the top-performing police units in the Davao Region for April 2026 based on the latest assessment by the Police Regional Office-Davao Region.

A regional performance monitoring report showed the Davao Occidental Police Provincial Office ranked first among provincial and city police offices with a score of 82.548. It was followed by the Davao del Sur Police Provincial Office with 81.595 and the Davao City Police Office with 81.419.

Among component city police stations, Digos City topped the rankings with 83.290, followed by Mati City Component City Police Station with 82.569 and Panabo City Component City Police Station with 81.963.

The rankings measured operational efficiency, law enforcement performance, public safety initiatives, and administrative compliance among police offices across the region.

Authorities said the recognition reflects the continuing efforts of police units to maintain peace and order amid evolving security challenges in Mindanao, including anti-criminality operations, anti-illegal drug campaigns, and community-based policing programs.

In a statement, Digos City police officials credited the achievement to the discipline, teamwork, and commitment of their personnel.

“This remarkable achievement reflects your unwavering dedication, teamwork, professionalism, and commitment in delivering efficient police service while maintaining peace, order, and public safety in the community,” the statement read. “May this success inspire everyone to continue serving with integrity, excellence, and honor in fulfilling the mission of the Philippine National Police. Padayon sa maayong serbisyo!”

The Davao Region has remained among the areas in Mindanao with relatively stable peace and order conditions, supported by intensified police visibility operations, intelligence monitoring, and coordination with local government units and other security stakeholders.

Police authorities also strengthened anti-criminality campaigns and public safety programs in urban centers and provincial areas in response to concerns involving illegal drugs, theft, and other street-level crimes.

Davao Occidental’s top ranking highlighted the province’s focus on localized peacekeeping strategies and stronger police-community partnerships. Despite its distance from major urban centers, the province has continued to post favorable peace and order indicators in recent years.

Meanwhile, Digos City’s recognition underscored its sustained security management efforts as a gateway between the Davao Region and Soccsksargen. Authorities have intensified traffic security, crime prevention patrols, and public assistance operations amid growing economic and transport activities in the area.

Other police offices included in the regional rankings were the Davao del Norte Police Provincial Office, Davao de Oro Police Provincial Office, and Davao Oriental Police Provincial Office.

For component city police stations, the Island Garden City of Samal Component City Police Station and Tagum City Component City Police Station also ranked among the region’s top-performing units.

PRO-Davao regularly evaluates police offices based on operational accomplishments, administrative performance, responsiveness, and implementation of public safety programs as part of efforts to improve policing standards and accountability across the region. DEF