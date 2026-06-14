DavOcc extends classes, work suspension

THE provincial government of Davao Occidental has extended the suspension of classes and work in all public and private schools across the province until further notice as communities continue to recover from the devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Mindanao on June 8, leaving at least 11 people dead in the province and causing widespread destruction across the southern Philippines.

Governor Franklin P. Bautista issued Memorandum Order No. 67, Series of 2026, on June 13, directing all school heads to maintain the province-wide suspension amid continuing aftershocks, heavy rainfall, and other earthquake-related hazards that continue to pose risks to students, teachers, and school personnel.

The order was issued upon the recommendation of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) and other concerned authorities following ongoing assessments of conditions in affected communities.

"In view of the ongoing effects of the recent strong earthquake that affected the Province of Davao Occidental, and considering the continuing occurrence of aftershocks and related hazards exacerbated by persistent heavy rainfall," the memorandum stated, authorities deemed it necessary to continue the suspension of classes and work in schools "until further notice."

The memorandum emphasized that the decision prioritizes the safety and welfare of learners and education workers as authorities continue to evaluate the structural integrity of school buildings and other public facilities damaged by the powerful earthquake.

Apart from structural damage, authorities continue to monitor areas vulnerable to landslides and flooding, particularly in communities where heavy rains have complicated recovery efforts and increased the risk of secondary disasters. Some villages remain difficult to access due to damaged roads and debris caused by earthquake-triggered slope failures.

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake, which struck offshore near Maasim, Sarangani, generated strong ground shaking across large portions of Mindanao and was felt as far as neighboring regions. Since the main tremor, hundreds of aftershocks have been recorded, prompting authorities to maintain heightened vigilance and continue safety inspections in affected provinces.

Across Mindanao, the humanitarian impact of the disaster continues to grow. As of June 14, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said casualty figures remain subject to validation as rescue, retrieval, and assessment operations continue in affected areas.

Latest reports showed that 61 earthquake-related deaths have been reported and are undergoing formal validation. More than 1,120 individuals have sustained injuries, while at least 31 people remain missing, many of them in mountainous and landslide-prone communities where search and retrieval operations are ongoing.

The earthquake has also displaced more than 45,000 residents across affected regions. Thousands of families remain in evacuation centers and temporary shelters as authorities continue clearing debris, restoring essential services, and assessing damaged infrastructure.

Government agencies, local government units, military personnel, and humanitarian organizations have intensified relief and rehabilitation efforts throughout Mindanao. Emergency responders continue distributing food, water, medical assistance, and other necessities to affected families while engineers conduct inspections of schools, hospitals, government buildings, bridges, and other critical facilities.

Gov. Bautista’s memorandum noted that the previously declared suspension of classes has not yet been lifted and will remain in effect until authorities determine that conditions are safe for the resumption of face-to-face learning and school operations.

The memo also urges residents to remain alert for aftershocks, heed official advisories, and avoid entering structures that have not yet been cleared by engineers, as it advises the public to closely monitor announcements from the provincial government regarding the eventual reopening of schools and other developments related to ongoing recovery efforts. DEF