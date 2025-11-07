DavOcc Gov. Bautista SOPA highlights food security, tourism progress

MALITA —

Bautista recently delivered his Sopa, highlighting the letter “F” in the Go Drive FPB agenda, which stands for Food Security and Agriculture in Sound Environment, as the heart of the initiative.

He said his food security and agriculture program has achieved an increase in key crop yields across the five municipalities through the provision of certified seeds coupled with intensive training on climate-resilient farming techniques.

“When we speak of food security, we are not talking about policy papers. We are talking about a mother’s peace of mind, knowing her children will not go hungry,” Bautista stated as he addressed his constituents during the Sopa in time for the celebration of the province’s 10th founding anniversary on 28 October 2025.

He also recognized the farmers “whose hard work translates directly into sustenance for our entire province.”

He mentioned that part of the assistance for the farmers is the livestock program, from animal dispersal to veterinary care.

“We are giving our farmers the assurance to be self-sufficient. Every livestock raised in our community represents hope for food on the table and income for the family,” the governor said.

Bautista also took pride in the progress of the province’s tourism industry, citing the Katutubo (indigenous people) dolls that gained prestigious recognition as 1st runner-up under the Best Tourism Souvenirs Non-Food Category in the Tourism Pearl Awards at the recently held 26th Atop National Convention.

“This Katutubo doll represents the rich culture and heritage of Davao Occidental’s four tribes: Blaan, Tagakaolo, Manobo and Sangil.”

He highlighted the other tourism pride of the province, such as the freedom climb and freedom dive, rich flavors and culinary heritage, and the declaration of the Blessed Virgin Mary as an official pilgrim site in Davao Occidental.

“As we continue to develop our potential tourism sites, services, and local products, we are attracting tourists and empowering our people.”

The governor’s development roadmap “Go Drive FPB” stands for Gearing Onwards: Developing Rural Initiatives with Versatility and Efficiency – Food Security and Agriculture in Sound Environment, Peace and Order and People’s Welfare, Health, Social Services and Tourism, Build More Infra-Support Utilities, Water Systems and Facilities. PIA DAVAO