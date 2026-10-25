DavOcc logs most expensive fuel prices across Davao from Oct 20-26 period

DAVAO Occidental recorded the highest average prices for premium gasoline, regular gasoline and diesel among the five provinces in the Davao Region during the October 20 to 26 monitoring period of the Department of Energy-Mindanao Field Office (DOE-MFO).

Based on the agency’s weekly monitoring, premium gasoline in Davao Occidental averaged P93.95 per liter, while regular gasoline averaged P93.20 and diesel reached P101.80.

Davao del Sur, meanwhile, posted an average premium gasoline price of P84.31 per liter, regular gasoline at P83.34 and diesel at P93.52.

In Davao de Oro, premium gasoline averaged P85.28 per liter, regular gasoline P84.46, and diesel P94.04. Davao del Norte recorded averages of P83.28 for premium gasoline, P82.64 for regular gasoline, and P93.37 for diesel.

Davao Oriental had the lowest average premium gasoline price among the five provinces at P83.39 per liter. Regular gasoline averaged P82.76, while diesel stood at P94.03.

For Diesel Plus, Davao Oriental recorded an average of P100.50 per liter, while Davao del Norte averaged P98.45 and Davao del Sur P98.26. No average was listed for Davao de Oro or Davao Occidental in the monitoring table.

Kerosene prices also varied across the region. Davao del Sur averaged P119.35 per liter, while Davao de Oro and Davao Oriental both averaged P123 per liter. Davao del Norte posted an average of P114.17. No average was listed for Davao Occidental.

Among the six monitored cities, Davao City recorded average premium gasoline at P84.82 per liter and regular gasoline at P83.73. Diesel averaged P93.62, Diesel Plus P98.67, and kerosene P114.87.

Digos City posted average prices of P83.62 for premium gasoline, P82.76 for regular gasoline and P93.30 for diesel. Panabo City had the lowest average premium gasoline price among the monitored cities at P81.29, while regular gasoline averaged P80.73 and diesel P92.01.

Tagum City recorded average prices of P83.73 for premium gasoline, P82.98 for regular gasoline and P93.02 for diesel. Mati City averaged P83.97 for premium gasoline, P83.27 for regular gasoline and P92.75 for diesel.

In the Island Garden City of Samal, premium gasoline averaged P82.44 per liter, regular gasoline P81.89 and diesel P94.92.

The monitoring covered the period after oil companies implemented a P4.30-per-liter rollback for gasoline, a P2.60-per-liter increase for diesel and Diesel Plus, and a P1-per-liter reduction for kerosene starting October 20.

The DOE-MFO’s figures reflect prevailing pump prices observed during the monitoring period. Actual prices may vary among fuel stations depending on their location and retailer.

Motorists can check the agency’s weekly fuel-price dashboard for the full breakdown of monitored prices across Mindanao. DEF