DavOcc Police logs 38% drop in 8-focus crimes last year

THE Davao Occidental Police Provincial Office (DOcPPO) reported a significant decline in the province’s eight focus crimes in 2025, recording a 38.38 percent reduction compared to the previous year.

DOcPPO Provincial Director Police Colonel Sherwin M. Butil said the total reported focus on crime incidents decreased from 99 cases in 2024 to 61 cases in 2025.

Butil attributed the improvement to sustained law enforcement operations, increased police visibility, and strong cooperation of local communities and stakeholders.

Data showed notable reductions in most crime categories, such as homicide cases, which declined from six to five, while rape cases dropped sharply from 36 in 2024 to 18 in 2025.

Robbery incidents also fell from seven to three cases. Physical injury cases decreased from 20 to 12, while theft cases were reduced by half, from 14 to seven incidents.

Carjacking cases likewise showed improvement, with motorcycle theft incidents decreasing from three to two cases. No motor vehicle theft was reported in 2024 and 2025.

However, murder cases slightly increased from 13 in 2024 to 14 in 2025.

The DOcPPO said the overall decline reflects the impact of intelligence-driven policing, intensified law enforcement efforts, and sustained coordination with local government units and community partners.

Butil has reaffirmed the DOcPPO’s commitment to maintaining peace and order in the province through proactive policing and close collaboration with partner agencies.

He also encouraged the public to continue supporting police programs and to promptly report criminal activities, underscoring that maintaining peace and security is a shared responsibility. PIA DAVAO