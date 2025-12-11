DavOcc Police, media commit to fight disinformation

MALITA, Davao Occidental — The Davao Occidental Police Provincial Office (DavOcc-PPO) and the media in the province are committed to fighting the proliferation of fake information amid the rise of misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation in the digital age.

The DavOcc-PPO and members of the media from radio stations expressed their firm stance against disinformation during a recent Anti-Fake News Consultative Forum held at the Malita police headquarters.

Insights shared by the Philippine Information Agency (PIA) and the Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit (Racu) of Davao Region helped participants gain a better understanding of false information, journalism ethics, responsible information sharing, and the challenges in cybercrime investigation.

In his message, DavOcc-PPO Provincial Director PCol. Sherwin M. Butil highlighted how criminals and syndicates are exploiting social media to spread false information, create public panic, undermine trust in government institutions, and even influence legal processes.

He emphasized that combating disinformation is a crucial responsibility of the police to maintain community safety and social order.

“Our digital duty as one united force is to fight fake news, which is now an integral part of our role. It is a form of community safety,” Butil stated.

PLtCol. Elinar F. Agustin, chief of DavOcc-PPO’s Police Community Affairs and Development Unit, raised the importance of confronting the challenges posed by the rapid spread of false information, noting its potential to undermine people’s rights, dignity, and the stability of communities.

“As members of the community, we recognize the importance of promoting truth and accuracy in our information ecosystem. That is why we’re here today, to equip ourselves with the skills to identify and combat fake news,” Agustin said.

Community Affairs Section chief PCpt. Lope Prado of the Police Regional Office also underscored the vital role of public education and social awareness in helping communities distinguish between freedom of speech and acts that cause public harm.

He noted that spreading fake news can carry serious legal consequences.

“Through social awareness and education, we can teach our people the difference between freedom of speech and public harm, including the legal consequences of spreading false information,” Prado said.

The invited media anchors from Max FM and Sky Radio also shared their opposition to spreading information based on lies.

The anti-fake news consultative forum was part of DavOcc-PPO’s ongoing efforts to strengthen digital literacy, promote responsible information sharing, and protect the integrity of both law enforcement and the wider community.

Aside from the heads of the five Municipal Police Stations in the province, representatives from the provincial local government, the Department of Information and Communications Technology, the 73rd Infantry Battalion, and a faith-based community in Malita were also at the forum.

“Their presence demonstrated strong interagency support and a shared commitment to fostering a well-informed and resilient community,” Butil said. PIA DAVAO