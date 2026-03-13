DavOcc upland farmers continue to rely on horses for transportation

IN THIS modern and mechanized era, some remote mountain areas still rely on horses to carry goods along steep and rugged terrain.

Recently, the Department of Agriculture-Davao-Livestock Program provided the Balukot Farmers Association (BFA) with four horses to help the farmers haul their corn, bananas, and root crops.

The Balukot Farmers Association of Sitio Balukot, Barangay Kalbay, Jose Abad Santos town, was a recipient of DA-Davao’s livestock assistance program. A total of 12 horses were distributed among different highland farmer associations across the region.

BFA’s farms are located in the upland areas of Jose Abad Santos. Members grow a variety of crops, including corn, kamote, banana, upland rice, coconut, and abaca.

“It won’t be hard for us anymore to carry our produce from our highland farm areas down to the center of the town because of these horses,” said BFA President Jefferson M. Egad.

The BFA expressed their appreciation to the DA-Davao Livestock Program along with its provincial and municipal agriculturists’ offices for the support. The group committed to provide proper care for the livestock support, ensuring that the horses will be used responsibly and for the benefit of all members.

The provision of horses to farmers is an intervention designed to support farmers in highland and far-flung communities, where access to roads and transport services remains limited.

With its Livestock Program, the Department of Agriculture-Davao continues to reach farming communities in geographically challenged areas like in Sitio Balukot, providing practical interventions that not only ease farm work but also help strengthen local food production and improve livelihoods in communities. PIA DAVAO