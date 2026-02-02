DavOr adopts Paleng-QR Ph Plus for cashless transactions

DAVAO Oriental is gearing up for a cashless future with the introduction of Paleng-QR Ph Plus, a QR code-based digital payment system that offers a safe, efficient, and inclusive way of making payments for all Oriental Dabawenyos.

During the recent launching ceremony at the Provincial Capitol Covered Court in Mati City, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP)-Mindanao Regional Director Judith Dolot emphasized that digital payment systems are the way forward, and that Paleng-QR Ph Plus is the way to keep pace with this change.

“Ang number one nga intensyon ng Paleng-QR Ph Plus program, gusto po namin kayo na makasama sa pag-unlad dahil ang atiN pong kinabukasan ay nakasalalay sa pagiging handa natin sa magiging challenges ng bukas,” Dolot said.

(The primary intention of the Paleng-QR Ph Plus program is to include everyone in development, because our future depends on how prepared we are to face the challenges of tomorrow.)

Meanwhile, in his message, Davao Oriental Governor Nelson L. Dayanghirang highlighted that the introduction of Paleng-QR Ph Plus to the province is a way for the province to advance in the digital age.

The governor believed that the program is not merely providing a convenient and efficient payment method, but ensuring wider access to services, protecting the public from financial risk, and strengthening local economic development and investment promotion.

“Through Paleng-QR Ph Plus, we strengthen the soft infrastructure by making market transactions easier and more inclusive, especially to our small vendors and micro-entrepreneurs,” he said.

He added, “Dili kini bug-at nga proyekto sa gobyerno pero dako kani og impact sa atong pang adlaw-adlaw nga panginabuhian (This is not a heavy project for the government, but it has a significant impact on our daily livelihood).”

While internet connectivity remains a major concern in the province, given that Paleng-QR Ph Plus requires reliable internet access, Dayanghirang revealed that the provincial government is currently coordinating with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to improve internet connectivity.

“We are also fully aware of the realities on the ground, dili tanang lugar adunay internet connection walay wi-fi maong we are currently in negotiation with the DICT to help provide internet and Wi-Fi connectivity, particularly in public markets as strategic areas like mga tourist destinations,” he revealed.

Paleng-QR Ph Plus is a program initiated by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) that promotes cashless transactions through QR code scanning. With its enhanced “Plus” version, Dolot said it can now also be used by street vendors and small entrepreneurs, as well as for transportation payments, government fees, and services. PIA DAVAO