Davao Oriental celebrates 59th founding anniversary

THROUGH Executive Order No. 50, Series of 2026, July 1 was declared a special non-working holiday in the Province of Davao Oriental in celebration of the 59th Araw ng Davao Oriental.

Nelson L. Dayanghirang, provincial governor of Davao Oriental, said that July 1 marks the founding anniversary of the province, and the special non-working holiday would be observed throughout the province through the executive order issued on June 25, 2026.

“All provincial government offices and instrumentalities are hereby directed to observe the holiday and to participate in the appropriate commemorative activities, subject to the continued delivery of essential and emergency public services,” Dayanghirang said in the order.

The order further stated that all national government agencies, government-owned or controlled corporations, local government units, educational institutions, business establishments, and the private sector in Davao Oriental are encouraged to observe the holiday.

Through Republic Act No. 4867, which was enacted on May 8, 1967, the provinces of Davao Oriental, Davao del Norte, and Davao del Sur were created.

Meanwhile, Republic Act No. 6380, which was approved on August 16, 1971, declared July 1 as a public holiday in the provinces of Davao Oriental, Davao del Norte, and Davao del Sur.

Republic Act No. 8256, which was enacted on February 13, 1997, stated that the foundation and feast days of Davao Oriental and its municipalities would be observed as Special Non-Working Public Holidays.

This year's theme for the 59th Araw ng Davao Oriental is “Duyog sa Pagbangon, Kusog sa Paglambo,” which reflects the spirit of the residents of Davao Oriental.

The month-long celebration features sports competitions, environmental activities, cultural showcases, community gatherings, tourism promotions, and the much-awaited founding anniversary festivities.

Major highlights include the Inalima Festival (June 26–30), TriDayOr 2026, the 1st GNLD Car Show, and the Davao Oriental Marathon. The celebration also features volleyball, basketball, taekwondo, tennis, pickleball, darts, and esports competitions.

Other key events include a Tree Planting Activity, Wellness and Health Caravan, ZumBasura Coastal Clean-up Drive, Pagka'an Nato Ini, the Davao Oriental Tourism Promotional and Video Launching, Job Fair 2026, and the Davao Oriental Investment Conference 2026.

The festivities will conclude on July 1 with an Anniversary Mass, the Anniversary Program, the Gawad Oriental Davaoeño, and the traditional Hudyakaan celebration. RGP