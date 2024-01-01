DavOr donates food packs to Kabayan victims

The Province of Davao Oriental distributed around 400 food packs to communities severely hit by Tropical Storm Kabayan.

In a Facebook post of the province on Saturday, December 30, the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Davao Oriental through the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) distributed 398 food packs in the communities that had been hit by Kabayan.

Of the 398, 130 were from Barangay San Ignacio and 268 from Barangay Alvar in Caraga.

“Despite the havoc wrought by Tropical Storm Kabayan, the residents of Davao Oriental continue to spread love and generosity during this holiday season. The local government, in collaboration with partners, is actively contributing by extending relief assistance to families affected by the storm,” the province wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, the City Government of Mati will be donating about P800,000 worth of rice to its neighboring town, Caraga, Davao Oriental.

“Ang Mati City nag allot ug P800,000 from our… sa ating sariling disaster fund. Hindi cash… in form of bigas (Mati City has allocated around P800,000 from our disaster fund. The donation will not be in cash rather it is in the form of rice),” Michelle Nakpil Rabat, City Mayor of Mati, said during her “Magtanong kay MNR” program on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

She added that it is in the form of rice because this is what Caraga Mayor Ronie Sango Osnan prefers as a donation.

Apart from rice donation, Mati City also sent personnel and heavy equipment to Barangay Pichon, Caraga on December 22, 2023, to help in the clearing operations and rehabilitation.

Rabat said that she is continuously coordinating with Osnan on the impacts of Kabayan in the locality.

The mayor is awaiting the City Council’s approval to make a donation to the victims of Kabayan. RGP