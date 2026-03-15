DavOr establishes price coordinating council for consumers’ welfare

FOLLOWING the continuous increases in prices of petroleum, which could impact the prices of local commodities, the Provincial Government of Davao Oriental has convened the Provincial Price Coordinating Council (PPCC).

Davao Oriental Governor Nelson L. Dayanghirang said that they will strengthen their price monitoring efforts and that the PPCC would align its actions with the guidance of the Department of Energy (DOE) to address fuel supply and pricing.

“Preparations must be in place before the situation gets out of hand,” he said.

During the session, local chief executives and provincial offices aligned their monitoring as well as response mechanisms for the province. They also clarified their responsibilities under the framework of the council, together with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), in monitoring prices and commercial establishments in the province. The Provincial Agriculture and Fisheries Office (Pagro), meanwhile, will focus on agricultural commodities and wet markets.

The provincial government said that through the PPCC, coordinated monitoring and response measures will be ensured for the safety of consumers and for maintaining market conditions in the province.

Meanwhile, Davao Oriental Vice Governor Glenda Rabat-Gayta had a meeting with law enforcement agencies such as the Davao Oriental Police Provincial Office (DOPPO), Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), and DTI to ensure that there is no profiteering, hoarding, and price manipulation in the province. Authorities are actively monitoring to ensure compliance.

Earlier, the Provincial Government issued Executive Order No. 23, Series of 2026, in compliance with Presidential Memorandum Circular No. 114, Series of 2026, which adopts measures to strengthen energy conservation and efficient government operations.

The order requires offices to follow energy-saving measures and adopt a four-day compressed workweek, spanning from Monday to Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday would be designated as Provincial Energy Conservation Day, since some provincial offices are closed except for those delivering essential services to the public.

It also stipulates energy-saving measures such as setting air conditioners at 24 degrees Celsius and limiting the usage of air conditioners. The order also says to maximize natural lighting and ventilation as well as turn off non-essential lights and equipment. RGP