DavOr fishers to benefit from Bfar’s fishing boat

THE Community Fish Landing Center (CFLC) in Barangay Santiago, Caraga, Davao Oriental, stands to benefit from the 62-footer Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic (FRP) tuna handline fishing boat provided by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (Bfar)-Davao.

Equipped with complete gear and accessories, including six “pakura” (small motorized catcher boats), the vessel is expected to significantly boost tuna handline fishing operations, particularly in the municipality of Caraga, where fishing remains the primary source of livelihood for many communities.

Turned over to the Santiago Farmers and Fisherfolk Association, the association members expressed profound gratitude to the government, noting that the fishing vessel would greatly enhance their livelihood.

Similarly, Caraga Mayor Ronie S. Osnan thanked Bfar for the continued support to the local fishing community, particularly in his town, and reminded the beneficiaries to take care of and properly use the fishing vessel provided.

“Hangyo nako nga gamiton nato ug husto ang gihatag sa Bfar ug sa atong gobyerno. Dako kaayo ni’g tabang sa inyong panginabuhian,” the mayor said.

(I urge you to properly use what has been provided by the Bfar and our government. This will be a great help to your livelihood.)

Meanwhile, Bfar National Director Elizer S. Salilig emphasized that while the equipment provided would help increase fish catch, ensuring the sustainability of fishery resources remains crucial.

“Napakaswerte natin sa Pilipinas dahil sagana ang ating likas-yaman. Hindi na natin kailangang mag-abroad para magkaroon ng mas maayos na buhay. Ang hamon ko sa inyo ay gamitin natin ang mga biyayang ito sa tama at sustenableng paraan,” Salilig shared.

(We are very fortunate in the Philippines because our natural resources are abundant. We do not need to go abroad to achieve a better life. My challenge to you is to use these blessings properly and sustainably.)

The turned-over vessel is part of the second batch of 62-ft FRP fishing boats dedicated to the Davao region under Bfar’s Capacitating Municipal Fisherfolk Program, a flagship initiative aimed at strengthening the capacity of local fishing communities in maximizing production from capture fisheries, particularly in the region’s tuna-rich fishing grounds, contributing to sustainable livelihoods and food security. PIA DAVAO