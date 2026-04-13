DavOr fuel prices increase, but remain at ‘acceptable range’

THE Province of Davao Oriental has released its latest fuel monitoring report, showing an increase in pump prices across 11 gasoline stations, driven by rising depot costs.

Data gathered by the Davao Oriental Police Provincial Office (DOPPO) on April 10, 2026 indicated that the price adjustments were implemented by several fuel retailers in the province. Despite the uptick, authorities emphasized that prices remain within the government’s acceptable range, easing concerns over potential overpricing.

The monitoring forms part of the provincial government’s intensified efforts to track fuel movements and protect consumers amid global oil market fluctuations. Officials clarified that while increases were recorded, there is currently no indication of irregular pricing practices among the affected stations.

At the same time, two fuel stations in the province remain temporarily closed, although no immediate disruption to supply has been reported. Local authorities said continuous monitoring is being carried out under the Provincial Price Coordinating Council (PPCC), in line with Executive Order No. 22, series of 2026, which strengthens oversight on essential commodities, including petroleum products.

The provincial government underscored that regular inspections and coordination with industry players are being sustained to ensure compliance and maintain market stability, especially as fuel prices remain sensitive to international supply conditions.

National outlook: supply stable despite global uncertainties

At the national level, the Department of Energy (DOE) has recently reiterated that fuel supply across the country remains stable, even as global geopolitical tensions continue to influence oil markets.

During a press briefing on April 10, Energy Secretary Sharon Garin said the government, through the Philippine National Oil Company, is diversifying its fuel sourcing strategy to reduce reliance on traditional suppliers in the Middle East.

“Marami pong ibang bansa ang kukunan natin dito, hindi lang po sa Middle East... May dumarating po na mga bagong stock,” Garin said.

She noted that new fuel shipments are arriving from multiple sources, helping stabilize domestic supply and cushion the country from external shocks. The government’s whole-of-government approach, she added, has also contributed to keeping electricity rates from sharply increasing despite volatility in global energy prices.

Garin further reported a decline in fuel hoarding and profiteering activities, attributing this to stricter monitoring and enforcement efforts. She also called on consumers to take part in energy conservation initiatives, including weekly Earth Hour activities, emphasizing that reduced consumption plays a key role in strengthening national energy security.

As of the latest available data from the energy department, there are no supply shortages reported nationwide, and inventory levels remain sufficient to meet demand.

However, officials continue to warn that pump prices may still fluctuate in the coming weeks depending on movements in the international oil market, particularly amid ongoing geopolitical developments and production adjustments among major oil-producing countries. DEF