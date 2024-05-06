DavOr gets P18-M aid for livelihood projects

THE Provincial Government of Davao Oriental received approximately P18 million for livelihood projects in line with its celebration of Informal Sector’s Day on May 2, 2024, at Baywalk Park, Mati City.

A Facebook post on Saturday, May 3, 2024, announced that the province has taken a significant step toward inclusive growth, development, and poverty reduction.

The local government unit received around P18,403,321.30 for various livelihood projects as part of the Department of Livelihood and Employment (Dole) initiative.

Through collaboration among various agencies, including the Provincial Government, DOLE, LGU-Mati, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) through the Provincial Public Employment Services Office (Peso), Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO), Provincial Agriculture Office (Pagro), and City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro), more than 1,500 beneficiaries from different towns and cities in the province have been united.

Some of the beneficiaries include: individual beneficiaries in Mati City (P750,000), Buso Integrated Diversified Coconut Farmers Association (P1.5M), Macambol Lindog People’s Organization (P744,450), Highlands Organic Agriculture Coop (P1.5M), various women associations in Davao Oriental Province (P6,149,990), individual beneficiaries from Davao Oriental (P3,960,000), Samahan ng May Kapansanan Livelihood Association (P495,000)

Senior Citizen’s Livelihood Association of Caraga (P500,000), Parents of child laborers in Mati City and Municipality of Governor Generoso (P660,396), Individual beneficiaries from Governor Generoso for fishing boats (P890,985.30), individual beneficiaries from Governor Generoso for sari-sari stores (P300,000),

Lupon Small Fishermen’s Association (P453,000), and Consuelo farmers (P499,500).

Niño Uy, governor of Davao Oriental, underscored the LGU's role in assisting the public in their financial struggles, highlighting the government's purpose to ensure its people benefit from its programs.

“Mag-unsa man ang atong mga pagpaningkamot o nindot nga mga programa kung wala kini makahatag og kaayuhan sa kinabuhi sa atong katawhan (What is the purpose of our efforts or programs if they don't contribute to improving the lives of our people),” he said.

In addition to cash assistance, approximately 25 bin bikes (trash cans made of eco-marine plastic waste sheets) and initial capital were provided. The province plans to use this capital to purchase recyclable waste from residential, commercial, institutional, and industrial areas in Davao Oriental. Umbrellas and solar lights were also distributed to enable trash collectors to work during nighttime or rainy conditions.

The cash assistance forms part of the local government and Dole's initiative to provide integrated livelihood and emergency employment programs for those facing financial difficulties. RGP