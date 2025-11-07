DavOr guv named Davao peace, order body’s chair

THE Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has officially announced the designation of Davao Oriental Governor Nelson L. Dayanghirang as the new chairperson of the Regional Peace and Order Council in Davao Region (RPOC-Davao) for the term 2025–2028, following the governor’s appointment by DILG Secretary and National Peace and Order Council (NPOC) Chairperson Juanito Victor “Jonvic” C. Remulla and the approval by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

Gov. Dayanghirang’s appointment places him at the helm of the council responsible for coordinating peace, security, and public safety initiatives across the Davao Region.

As RPOC chair, he will lead inter-agency efforts to strengthen collaboration among the Philippine National Police (PNP), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (Nica), local government units (LGUs), and other key stakeholders to address regional security concerns and ensure the protection of communities.

In a statement, the Provincial Government of Davao Oriental congratulated Dayanghirang, describing the appointment as a recognition of his “leadership, dedication, and unwavering commitment to fostering peace and development throughout the region.”

The province said it is confident that under his chairmanship, the RPOC will continue to strengthen its role in sustaining Davao Region’s peace gains and promoting inclusive growth.

The RPOC serves as the policy-making and coordinating body for peace and order at the regional level. It is part of the NPOC structure, which operates under the DILG.

The RPOC formulates policies, recommends programs, and synchronizes the efforts of law enforcement agencies, local governments, and civil society organizations in addressing criminality, insurgency, terrorism, and other threats to public safety.

Each RPOC is chaired by a provincial governor or city mayor appointed by the President, with the regional director of the DILG serving as vice chairperson. The council’s mandate includes enhancing intelligence sharing, improving local law enforcement coordination, and supporting community-based peace initiatives.

Governor Dayanghirang, a long-time advocate of peace and development in Mindanao, is expected to bring his extensive experience in local governance and conflict resolution to the council. His leadership comes at a crucial time as the Davao Region continues to pursue post-conflict recovery, sustain peace-building programs, and promote socio-economic stability. DEF