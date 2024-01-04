DavOr guv takes helm as RDC-Davao chair

In a January 2, 2024 Facebook post by the Provincial Government of Davao Oriental, they congratulated Uy on his appointment.

Niño succeeded Jayvee Tyron L. Uy, the former governor and current Vice-Governor of Davao de Oro. Jayvee delivered his End-of-Term State of the Region Address on June 21, 2022, expressing gratitude to the council members and highlighting the challenges faced during his term, especially the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under Jayvee's leadership, the Davao Region experienced a significant economic recovery, with a 5.9 percent GRDP growth rate in 2021. The Davao Regional Development Plan (DRDP) for 2017-2022 focused on enhancing the moral and social fabric, reducing inequality, and increasing growth potential.

Incoming chairperson Gov. Niño Sotero Uy, who replaced the late Governor Corazon Nuñez-Malanyaon, spearheaded the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with RDC-Davao for livelihood projects in Davao Oriental on January 4. The Energy Regulations (ER) No. 1-94 Program will fund the nine approved projects, benefitting farmers and cooperative members.

Niño expressed gratitude for the approval and emphasized the projects' positive impact on the province's development.

“I cannot express my gratitude for this availment strongly enough. Rest assured that we will put to good use what has been accorded to us. All these and more give us so much reason to be upbeat about our future in the coming years as we continue to ensure the sustainability of all forms of development," he said. RGP

Related stories: