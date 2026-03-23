DavOr mandates simpler, cost-conscious celebrations

THE provincial government of Davao Oriental has issued Executive Order No. 26, mandating simpler and more cost-conscious celebrations across the province in response to ongoing economic challenges.

Signed by Governor Nelson L. Dayanghirang early this week, the order outlines new guidelines for both public and private events, urging residents and government offices to prioritize modesty, practicality, and community support over lavish spending.

Focus on simplicity and fiscal responsibility

The executive order emphasizes that all social events, whether public or private, should highlight the significance of the occasion rather than the scale of the celebration. It encourages smaller, more intimate gatherings while maintaining dignity and respect for current socio-economic conditions.

Government agencies and local government units (LGUs) are specifically directed to avoid unnecessary expenses. The order prohibits the use of public funds for extravagant decorations, high-end catering, and costly entertainment.

Support for local businesses

To help stimulate the local economy, the provincial government is encouraging the use of local resources. Catering and event supplies should be sourced from small, local businesses, while venues should preferably be government-owned facilities to minimize rental costs.

Recommendations for private celebrations

For private individuals and organizations, the order strongly recommends practical alternatives to expensive celebrations. These include opting for home-cooked meals or services from local food vendors instead of luxury catering.

Residents are also encouraged to use digital platforms such as social media and messaging apps in place of printed invitations and materials to reduce costs and environmental waste.

In lieu of lavish party favors or gifts, celebrants are urged to consider making donations to local food banks or relief programs.

Streamlined community events

The order also calls for a shift in how community events and festivals are conducted. Traditional gatherings should be simplified, focusing more on cultural heritage and spiritual observance rather than high-cost parades or celebrity performances.

Immediate effectivity

Executive Order No. 26 took effect immediately upon signing and will remain in force until the province’s economic condition is declared stable.

The provincial government expressed hope that the measure will promote financial prudence, strengthen community solidarity, and support local enterprises during challenging times. DEF