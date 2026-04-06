DavOr Police campaigns boost province’s peace and order

THE Davao Oriental Police Provincial Office (Doppo) reported significant gains in maintaining peace and order through intensified law enforcement campaigns across the province.

Doppo Director Police Colonel Ritchie Bucol has ensured that their efforts are aligned with the directions of the Police Regional Office (PRO) 11 led by PBGen. Leon Victor Rosete and the Provincial Government led by Governor Nelson Dayanghirang.

From July 7 last year to April 2, 2026, Doppo has intensified its operations and campaign against illegal activities.

In the anti-illegal drug campaign, Doppo conducted 273 operations, leading to the arrest of 298 individuals. Seized drugs included 1,604.2767 grams of shabu and 698.8627 grams plus 136 marijuana plants, with a total estimated value of ₱11,052,580.34.

Efforts against loose firearms resulted in 342 operations, with 35 arrests, 44 firearms confiscated, and 307 surrendered, totaling 351 firearms removed from circulation.

Under the campaign against smuggled cigarettes (RA 10643), authorities carried out 67 operations and 67 arrests, confiscating 10,527 reams, 29,414 packs, 61 sacks, 54 cases, and 23 boxes of illegal cigarettes.

The drive against wanted persons resulted in the service of 289 warrants of arrest, including 166 for most-wanted persons and 173 for other wanted individuals.

Meanwhile, the campaign against illegal gambling recorded 177 operations, 160 arrests, and the seizure of ₱79,342.25 in gambling proceeds.

In environmental enforcement, six anti-illegal logging operations resulted in six arrests and the confiscation of 10,176.143 board feet of illegally cut timber.

Operations against illegal fishing totaled 12, with 17 individuals arrested and equipment worth ₱251,775.00 seized. Authorities also filed 12 cases in court.

For traffic enforcement under RA 4136, police conducted 943 operations, issuing 943 violations (TOP/MVIR).

Lastly, in enforcing city and municipal ordinances, authorities conducted 2,582 operations, issuing 2,519 citation tickets and issuing 63 warnings.

Bucol said these efforts contributed to improved public safety, strengthened law enforcement, and increased community confidence.

While Doppo consistently launches careful and intensified operations, Bucol's leadership also focused on moral recovery among the cops and Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL).

Bucol also launched a program Oplan Kahayag, which gives hope to Children in Conflict with the Law (CICL) by providing them with an opportunity to pursue their academics.

Apart from that, Doppo has built strong ties with the private sector and institutions vital in strengthening the peace and order in the province. PR