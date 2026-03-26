DavOr Rep. Almario eyes to shorten mall hours amid energy concerns

DAVAO Oriental Second District Representative Cheeno Miguel D. Almario has filed a resolution urging the government to study the feasibility of shortening mall operating hours amid intensifying concerns over energy security, due to the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

Under the proposal, Almario is calling on the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Department of Energy (DOE), in coordination with local government units, to conduct a thorough assessment of whether reducing operating hours of malls and other large commercial establishments could significantly cut electricity consumption nationwide.

The lawmaker emphasized that the initiative is not intended to harm businesses. Instead, he framed it as a forward-looking and balanced approach that promotes efficiency, responsible energy use, and economic prudence, especially at a time when global developments are placing increasing strain on energy markets.

“WHEREAS, in relation thereto, as provided under Republic Act No. (RA) 11285', it is the policy of the state to institutionalize energy efficiency and conservation as a national way of life towards the efficient and judicious utilization of energy to cushion the impact of high prices of imported fuels to local markets,” the young congressman said in his resolution.

House Resolution No. 893 forms part of a broader push to strengthen conservation efforts as the country braces for higher electricity demand during the dry season. Large commercial establishments, especially malls in urban centers, are among the biggest consumers of power, making them a key focus in discussions on energy management.

Rather than imposing immediate restrictions, the resolution adopts a data-driven approach, seeking to evaluate the potential economic impact, operational challenges, and overall effectiveness of adjusting business hours before any policy is implemented. This is aimed at balancing the need for conservation with the importance of sustaining economic activity and employment.

The proposal comes amid the escalating tensions in the Middle East, where conflict involving Iran and Israel has intensified, with growing involvement from global powers.

Continued missile exchanges, military buildups, and widening areas of operation have heightened fears of a prolonged and possibly expanding regional conflict.

These developments have had immediate repercussions on global energy markets. Critical oil routes, such as the Strait of Hormuz, through which a substantial portion of the world’s oil supply passes, remain vulnerable, fueling uncertainty and price volatility. Any disruption in these supply chains could significantly affect countries like the Philippines, which rely heavily on imported fuel.

Energy analysts warn that sustained geopolitical instability could lead to prolonged increases in oil prices, placing additional pressure on electricity costs and overall economic stability. In this context, proactive measures that encourage conservation and efficiency are increasingly seen as necessary safeguards.

The resolution also aligns with existing national policies promoting energy efficiency and conservation, reinforcing efforts to encourage both public and private sectors to adopt more sustainable practices. It highlights the importance of collective action in managing energy demand during periods of uncertainty. DEF