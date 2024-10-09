DavOr tightens compliance for sand and gravel permits

THE Provincial Government of Davao Oriental has reminded newly approved sand and gravel permit holders to strictly follow environmental guidelines, focusing on proper extraction processes and environmental protection measures.

On Friday, October 4, 2024, during an orientation held at the Capitol's Grand Conference Room, 11 newly approved applicants were briefed on their responsibilities. The session clarified requirements for financial record-keeping, environmental management practices, reforestation efforts, and the overall terms and conditions of the Conditional Sand and Gravel Permit (CSAG), ensuring they understood their duties before commencing their projects.

The Environmental and Natural Resources Office (ENRO) stressed the importance of securing approvals from various government agencies and local government units (LGUs) as part of the environmental compliance process. The necessary steps for permit holders, both before and during operations, were outlined to ensure responsible project management.

The National Greening Program was also highlighted, requiring permit holders to plant 50 trees for each tree cut and 100 for every naturally growing tree removed.

As for operational restrictions, permit holders must work only with an approved quarry permit and obtain an Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) from the Environmental Management Bureau of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Region XI. Violations of the ECC terms and conditions, as well as the regulations set by the National Environmental Protection Council, could result in penalties, including suspension or revocation of the ECC or fines up to P50,000 per violation.

Governor Niño Uy emphasized the terms and conditions to ensure long-term environmental protection while promoting responsible resource use and fostering economic growth in Davao Oriental.

The permit holders expressed gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to the province’s infrastructure and economic development as they received their permits. Of the 11 applicants, eight were renewing permits, while three were first-time applicants, all approved under regulations set by the Provincial Mining Regulatory Board (PMRB).

Under the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Memorandum Order 99-10, operators must demonstrate satisfactory environmental management, community relations, technical competence, and financial capability to conduct mining operations under the Mineral Production Sharing Agreement (MPSA) and Financial and Technical Assistance Agreement (FTAA).

In compliance with Article XII of the Philippine Constitution, Section 8 of Republic Act (RA) No. 7942 (the Philippine Mining Act of 1995), and Section 138 of RA No. 7160 (the Local Government Code of 1991), the DENR has implemented a policy to ensure equitable communal extraction areas for each province or highly urbanized city. These areas are designated for extracting sand, gravel, ordinary earth, and similar materials for local housing and construction needs.

A Communal Extraction Permit allows residents to extract up to 50 cubic meters of material for personal use in housing or construction projects. The Provincial Governor or City Mayor issues these permits upon recommendation from the appropriate board.

This initiative ensures that residents can access necessary construction materials while promoting sustainable extraction practices and compliance with local and national regulations.

Meanwhile, in Davao City, the environmental group Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (Idis) is advocating for a Quarrying Regulation Ordinance in response to recent illegal earthfill quarrying in Catalunan Grande. Enp. Lemuel Manalo, the Idis program coordinator, said the proposed ordinance is undergoing committee hearings led by Councilor Temujin "Tek" Ocampo.

Manalo underscored the need for stricter monitoring of earthfill quarrying, noting that such operations generate little tax revenue compared to sand and gravel quarrying while posing significant environmental risks.

Ocampo acknowledged that current penalties for violating quarry regulations are insufficient to deter illegal operators. Despite opposition from many quarry operators, he insisted that enforcing legal processes is essential. The proposed ordinance includes penalties of P3,000 per cubic meter for first-time offenders, with materials confiscation, and increases to P5,000 per cubic meter for second offenses.

He added that the ordinance is still being refined to ensure orderly and legal quarry operations within the city. RGL with reports from DAVOR PIO